MYRIDIUS EXPANDS MANILA OPERATIONS WITH NEW GLOBAL DELIVERY CENTER TO ACCELERATE AI-DRIVEN INNOVATION AND CLIENT IMPACT

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myridius (formerly RCG Global Services), a global leader in AI-driven transformation and digital engineering, today announced the opening of its modern new global delivery center in the Makati Central Business District. The expansion marks a major milestone in the company’s more than 25-year presence in the Philippines and reinforces its long-term commitment to the country as a hub of talent, innovation, and growth. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with executives, local dignitaries, clients, partners, and employees marked the official launch following six months of construction and planning.Located in RCBC Plaza Yuchengco Tower the new facility features a flexible, future-ready workspace designed to accelerate collaboration, engineering excellence, and continuous learning. It will serve as a strategic hub for delivering next-generation digital, data, and AI solutions to Myridius’ global clients.“Our Manila team has been a cornerstone of Myridius’ global delivery engine for more than a quarter century,” said Ramesh Ramani, CEO of Myridius. “This new center reflects our vision for the future. By combining deep local expertise with advanced AI, cloud engineering, and data capabilities, we are scaling the impact we deliver to clients and strengthening our ability to architect transformative outcomes worldwide.”Strengthening Client Impact Through AI and Modern EngineeringThe Manila center enhances Myridius’ ability to deliver the AI-driven, engineering-led solutions that today’s Fortune 1000 companies rely on. With deeper capacity and expanded expertise, the center supports:- AI and Data Solutions that turn information into intelligence and help organizations make faster, smarter decisions.- Cloud and Modern Engineering that optimize digital ecosystems for greater agility, resilience, and scale.- Digital Experience and Intelligent Automation that simplify complex processes, elevate user experiences, and drive sustainable efficiency.By combining domain knowledge with advanced technology, the Manila team helps clients innovate with confidence and achieve measurable business outcomes in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.This center will play a key role in Myridius’ global delivery framework, supporting industry clients across banking, insurance, healthcare, travel, hospitality and consumer services.“This expansion reinforces our confidence in the Philippines as a center of digital and AI excellence,” said Girish Pai, Chief Operations Officer at Myridius. “The new space is designed to help our teams work smarter, innovate faster, and create meaningful, measurable outcomes for clients. It represents the next phase of Myridius’ journey as we scale our AI-first, engineering-led model globally.”Supporting Communities and the Digital Workforce of TomorrowMyridius’ investment also underscores its broader commitment to the Philippines — through job creation, digital skills development, university partnerships, and volunteer-led community programs. These initiatives are designed to prepare young people for the fast-growing digital economy and support inclusive, sustainable growth.Nearly Three Decades of Partnership and GrowthMyridius first established operations in Manila in 1997, recognizing early the city’s strong technical talent and strategic position within Asia’s innovation ecosystem. The new facility — along with recent expansions in India — represents the next chapter in Myridius’ evolution as a global transformation partner, offering clients greater agility, deeper domain expertise, and expanded AI-first delivery capabilities.About MyridiusMyridius, formerly RCG Global Services, combines over five decades of industry expertise with a bold vision for the future. Anchored in engineering excellence, AI-driven solutions, cloud innovation, and data-powered insights, Myridius delivers transformative outcomes that help organizations navigate complexity and accelerate growth.By fusing domain expertise with modern technology, Myridius empowers businesses worldwide to innovate faster, operate smarter, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly digital world.For more information, visit www.myridius.com

