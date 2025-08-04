Resolvd AI announces $1.6M pre-seed round

Resolvd AI

Funds to be used to to help more teams automate the “work behind the work”

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolvd AI , a solution that automates complex reconciliation workflows, today announced that it has raised $1.6 million in a pre-seed round. Funders include Spice Capital, Betaworks and Factorial Capital. Angel investors included Olivier Pomel, Datadog CEO; Clement Delaunge, HuggingFace CEO; and Ben Tossell, founder of Ben’s Bites. The funding will enable Resolvd to scale its engineering team and continue building its product.The company’s vision, according to Resolvd founder Ananth Manivannan, is to solve the universal pattern of a team receiving an unstructured request, reconciling data between various systems to structure it and then taking the action in a downstream platform.“This funding will help us to enhance our platform’s capabilities, expand our team and enable enterprises to reduce errors and reclaim valuable time. Ultimately, our goal is to transform how operations/IT teams operate,” said Manivannan.Resolvd was launched in 2024 and already signed major health systems in the US. Prior to founding Resolvd AI, Manivannan owned master data management at PepsiCo and built cloud automation infrastructure at Capital One as a software engineer.“Ananth and his team are reshaping the tedious and error-prone reconciliation process by addressing a critical pain point for IT teams. We’re happy to support the acceleration of their innovation and look forward to the expansion across industries,” said Maya Bakhai, founder of Spice Capital and a Forbes 30 Under 30 investor.For additional information, visit https://resolvd.ai/ or email ananth@resolvd.ai.About Resolvd AI: Resolvd AI is an intelligent infrastructure that streamlines operational requests that flood inboxes, including item master updates, vendor changes, PO modifications and access requests. These tasks create significant friction for IT, sourcing and supply chain teams by slowing down billing, compliance and employee throughput. Resolvd is using AI to help teams automate the work behind the work.

