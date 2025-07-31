Utah’s Motorcycle Deaths Shatter July Record: DPS Urges Immediate Rider Action

Victim’s widow to speak as DPS and retailers stress critical safety behaviors for riders and drivers

WHAT: In the wake of an alarming spike in motorcycle fatalities, the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging motorcyclists to change the way they ride on Utah roads. July 2025 is now the deadliest month on record for motorcycles on Utah roads. Fourteen riders have died in this month alone, breaking an 11-year record. State data shows that half of the 44 rider deaths were single-vehicle crashes, pointing to the dire need for riders to improve their skills and to slow their speeds.

Officials are calling on drivers and riders to share the road, drive calm, and drive alert. Less than 10% of fatally-injured riders had taken a skills course, and only 36% had a motorcycle endorsement on their license.

Media are invited to interview Darby Coffen, the widow of Charlie Coffen, who died one year ago in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Moab. Darby will share her story about Charlie’s friends witnessing the fatal crash, and she will speak about his family that was left behind in this tragedy. DPS officials will also speak about crash trends, and give an update of the comparison between 2024 and 2025 fatalities.



WHEN: Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Edge Powersports

14301 S Minuteman Dr Draper, UT 84020

WHO: (Media Availability)

Bryan Green, Owner of Edge Powersports

Darby Coffen, Widow of Charlie Coffen

Major Jeff Nigbur, Utah Highway Patrol

VISUALS: (Link to Media Kit)

Five-year data report on motorcycle fatalities in Utah

A display of rider safety equipment

Campaign posters, digital campaign assets, motorcycle crash photos



