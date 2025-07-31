Elite Property Highlights Off-Plan Opportunities as More Buyers Choose to Buy Real Estate in Dubai at Early Stages
Elite Property highlights off-plan demand as more buyers seek to buy real estate early in Dubai's market.
Following a record-breaking AED 45 billion in real estate transactions in Q2 2025, there has been a notable shift in buyer behavior, with a growing number of investors prioritizing off-plan projects for their flexibility, affordability, and growth potential.
Why Off-Plan Property is Gaining Ground
Buyers looking to buy real estate in Dubai are increasingly drawn to off-plan units due to:
• Lower entry costs compared to completed properties
• Staggered payment plans over construction timelines
• High rental demand post-handover, especially in lifestyle-driven communities
• Developer incentives, including DLD fee waivers and post-handover payment terms
Off-plan demand has surged particularly among expats, first-time buyers, and foreign investors seeking a foothold in Dubai’s booming property market.
Elite Property’s Top Off-Plan Picks for 2025
Based on buyer demand and growth projections, Elite Property recommends:
• Dubai Hills Estate – Popular with families and long-term investors
• Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) – Affordable, high-yield investment zone
• Dubai Creek Harbour – Waterfront views, future infrastructure upside
• Business Bay – Strong short-term rental market and city-center location
Your Guide to Buying Real Estate in Dubai
Whether you're looking to buy real estate for investment, residency, or relocation, Elite Property offers hands-on support and expert insights to navigate:
• Developer selection and due diligence
• Contract review and payment plan guidance
• Off-plan resale and exit strategy planning
About Elite Property
Elite Property is a boutique real estate consultancy based in Dubai, specializing in premium residential and off-plan investments. With a focus on buyer education, market insight, and personalized service, the firm has become a go-to advisor for expats, investors, and first-time property buyers across the UAE.
Ellie
Elite Property Brokerage, L.L.C.
+971 52 788 7948
info@elitepropertydxb.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.