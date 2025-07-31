Deer Solution of South Jersey is Now Serving Homeowners and Landscapes Across the Region

Co-founders of Deer Solution Franchising, Kris and Jaime Goodrich, welcome Mike Fry, owner of Deer Solution of South Jersey, to the team. Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service. Deer caught nibbling on landscaping—a common challenge for homeowners.

Deer Solution Expands to South Jersey with New Franchisee, Mike Fry

I’m hard-working, down-to-earth, and easy to work with. My goal is to deliver reliable results and make the process simple for my customers.” — Mike Fry, owner Deer Solution of South Jersey

ALLENTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Say goodbye to chewed-up plants and surprise backyard visitors. Deer Solution of South Jersey is officially open for business, bringing expert deer repellent services to homeowners and property managers across the area.Led by local resident Mike Fry, this new location is part of Deer Solution’s growing network of trained professionals who use an all-natural repellent to help protect landscapes from deer damage. Services are delivered on a regular schedule, so your yard stays beautiful all season long without the hassle.Mike, a former marine surveyor, stevedore, and IT consultant, saw an opportunity to bring something valuable to his community. “I love the idea of working outdoors, meeting new people, and offering a service that helps homeowners protect what they’ve planted,” he says. “The support from Deer Solution allows me to focus on delivering a great experience to every customer.”Whether you’ve had one too many hostas disappear overnight or you’re just tired of dealing with deer, Mike is here to help. “I’m hard-working, down-to-earth, and easy to work with,” he adds. “My goal is to deliver reliable results and make the process simple for my customers.”Deer Solution provides effective, all-natural deer repellent treatments through monthly servicing. The company’s commitment to education, customer satisfaction, and responsible protection of landscapes has earned it a trusted reputation with homeowners, municipalities, and businesses alike.Mike looks forward to serving the South Jersey community with the same dedication and integrity that has defined his previous roles. “Starting this business here is about creating a better work-life experience while making a positive impact in the place I call home” he shares.Deer Solution of South Jersey is now accepting new customers. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.DeerSolution.com About Deer SolutionDeer Solution is a family-owned business with over 40 years of experience in protecting landscapes from deer damage. Its all-natural, proprietary repellent is applied by trained technicians on a recurring schedule throughout the growing season. Deer Solution Franchising offers entrepreneurs a proven path to business ownership with comprehensive training, support, and protected territories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.