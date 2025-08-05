Deer Solution earns national spotlight with upcoming feature on 'World’s Greatest!…' airing on Bloomberg TV this August
Produced by How2Media, “World’s Greatest!…” highlights exceptional companies, services, and innovations across industries. Deer Solution was selected for its long-standing reputation in the deer repellent sector, its environmentally responsible approach to protecting landscapes, and its growing success as a franchise opportunity.
“Being selected as one of the ‘World’s Greatest!…’ is a meaningful honor for us and our entire team,” said Jaime Goodrich, Co-Founder of Deer Solution. “It’s a chance to share how our service helps people protect their properties, and how our franchise model empowers others to do the same in their own communities.”
The segment offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how Deer Solution’s professional technicians help homeowners, property managers, and municipalities protect their landscapes from deer damage using all-natural and effective treatments. It also explores the company’s franchise system, which helps entrepreneurs build local service businesses using the brand’s proven methods, training, and support.
With over 40 years of industry experience and a growing network of franchise partners, Deer Solution is setting the standard for professional deer deterrent services in a market with increasing demand.
Tune In:
“World’s Greatest!…” season 25 episode 398 featuring Deer Solution
Air Dates: August 9 and August 16, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM EST
Channel: Bloomberg TV (cable and satellite)
To learn more about Deer Solution’s services, visit www.deersolution.com.
For franchise information, visit www.deersolutionfranchising.com.
About Deer Solution
Deer Solution provides professional deer damage control for residential and commercial landscapes. With a proprietary, all-natural repellent and more than four decades of experience, Deer Solution helps property owners protect their plants year-round, without harsh chemicals.
About Deer Solution Franchising
Deer Solution Franchising gives entrepreneurs the tools, training, and systems they need to launch and grow a deer repellent service business in a protected territory. Founded by husband and wife team Kris and Jaime Goodrich, the brand supports franchisees with marketing, CRM systems, and ongoing coaching to help them succeed.
Jaime Goodrich
R3volution Brands
+1 888-448-2013
Legal Disclaimer:
