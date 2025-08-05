Deer Solution earns national spotlight with upcoming feature on 'World’s Greatest!…' airing on Bloomberg TV this August

Deer Solution segment is airing on Bloomberg TV Aug 9 & 16 at 4pm EST A Deer Solution technician treats this property to help protect the landscape from hungry deer. Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service.

Deer Solution named one of the 'World’s Greatest!...' See their story on Bloomberg TV Aug 9 & 16 at 4 PM EST.

Being chosen as one of the ‘World’s Greatest’ is such an honor. It’s a chance to share how our service helps people protect their properties and how our franchise model empowers others to do the same.” — Jaime Goodrich, co-founder Deer Solution Franchising

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deer Solution, a leading provider of all-natural deer repellent services and a growing national franchise, is proud to announce its upcoming feature on the award-winning television series “World’s Greatest!…”, season 25 episode 398, airing on Bloomberg TV on August 9 and August 16 at 4:00 PM EST.Produced by How2Media, “World’s Greatest!…” highlights exceptional companies, services, and innovations across industries. Deer Solution was selected for its long-standing reputation in the deer repellent sector, its environmentally responsible approach to protecting landscapes, and its growing success as a franchise opportunity.“Being selected as one of the ‘World’s Greatest!…’ is a meaningful honor for us and our entire team,” said Jaime Goodrich, Co-Founder of Deer Solution. “It’s a chance to share how our service helps people protect their properties, and how our franchise model empowers others to do the same in their own communities.”The segment offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how Deer Solution’s professional technicians help homeowners, property managers, and municipalities protect their landscapes from deer damage using all-natural and effective treatments . It also explores the company’s franchise system, which helps entrepreneurs build local service businesses using the brand’s proven methods, training, and support.With over 40 years of industry experience and a growing network of franchise partners, Deer Solution is setting the standard for professional deer deterrent services in a market with increasing demand.Tune In:“World’s Greatest!…” season 25 episode 398 featuring Deer SolutionAir Dates: August 9 and August 16, 2025Time: 4:00 PM ESTChannel: Bloomberg TV (cable and satellite)To learn more about Deer Solution’s services, visit www.deersolution.com For franchise information, visit www.deersolutionfranchising.com About Deer SolutionDeer Solution provides professional deer damage control for residential and commercial landscapes. With a proprietary, all-natural repellent and more than four decades of experience, Deer Solution helps property owners protect their plants year-round, without harsh chemicals.About Deer Solution FranchisingDeer Solution Franchising gives entrepreneurs the tools, training, and systems they need to launch and grow a deer repellent service business in a protected territory. Founded by husband and wife team Kris and Jaime Goodrich, the brand supports franchisees with marketing, CRM systems, and ongoing coaching to help them succeed.

