Vicki and Mark Snyder Launch Deer Solution of Pittsburgh South

Vicki and Mark Snyder are available to help protect landscaping from deer damage. Deer caught nibbling on landscaping—a common challenge for homeowners. Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service.

Bringing Proven Deer Protection to More of the Steel City

Deer damage is a constant issue here, and we’re excited to finally bring a solution that’s effective, professional, and truly works.” — Mark Snyder

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A trusted name in deer repellent is expanding its reach in Western Pennsylvania. Deer Solution of Pittsburgh South is now officially open, led by local residents Vicki and Mark Snyder, bringing much-needed protection from deer damage to the South Hills and surrounding communities.Until now, Deer Solution had served residents in North Pittsburgh, but with this latest expansion, homeowners and businesses across the entire Pittsburgh region now have access to the same proven service that’s been protecting landscapes for more than 45 years.“This is a unique opportunity to offer something that hasn’t been available in our part of the city,” said Mark. “Deer damage is a constant issue here, and we’re excited to finally bring a solution that’s effective, professional, and truly works.”As The Authority in Deer Control, Deer Solution is known nationwide for its science-backed, customized repellent service that’s family, pet and environmentally friendly. Treatments are applied consistently and tailored to each property, helping customers protect their investment in landscaping and enjoy their outdoor spaces again.Vicki, a longtime educator, and Mark, a seasoned business owner, were drawn to Deer Solution by its strong brand, low overhead, and recurring revenue model. But what really motivated them was the chance to build something meaningful in their own community.“We’ve always believed in giving back,” said Vicki. “Starting this business here allows us to help people protect what they’ve worked hard to build, while also contributing to our local economy. We’re early risers, hard workers, and excited to serve the South Hills.”Customers can expect a hands-on, personalized experience. “We’re committed to building strong relationships with each customer,” added Mark. “You can count on us to listen, solve the problem, and deliver the kind of dependable service that makes a difference.”Deer Solution of Pittsburgh South is now offering free estimates and custom treatment plans for homeowners, HOAs, and commercial properties throughout the South Hills.About Deer SolutionDeer Solution is a trusted leader in family, pet and environmentally friendly deer repellent services. For over 45 years, the brand has provided consistent, science-based solutions tailored to individual landscapes. With professional franchisees delivering customized service across the country, Deer Solution continues to help homeowners protect their outdoor investments—season after season.To learn more or to schedule an estimate, visit www.DeerSolution.com or call (412) 764-9873.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.