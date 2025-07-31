Gauteng Health implements measures to reduce incidences of nosocomial infections

In an effort to reduce the incidence of nosocomial infections, the Gauteng Department of Health has implemented several key measures.

A dedicated Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) committee has been established to oversee the implementation of IPC guidelines across healthcare facilities in the province. This committee convenes monthly to identify and address challenges faced by these facilities.

During a recent Provincial Legislature sitting, Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, addressed questions regarding the department's efforts. She gave an assurance that an Infection Prevention and Control Assessment Framework (IPCAF) evaluation has been undertaken to assess compliance with infection prevention practices within healthcare facilities. The findings from these assessments were presented to hospital management and staff.

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko noted that, "Six healthcare facilities were identified as underperforming during the IPCAF assessment, leading to enforcement letters being issued to the CEOs of those hospitals. The IPC committee conducted follow-up visits to non-compliant hospitals, guiding them to develop Quality Improvement Plans and monitor their implementation."

Additionally, the department’s IPC Unit has developed and implemented a Hospital Associated Infections (HAI) surveillance system across hospitals in the province. IPC practitioners conduct daily, weekly, and monthly surveillance activities to monitor infection trends and identify microorganisms responsible for HAIs.

Immediate control measures are enacted as necessary to prevent further transmission and potential outbreaks, with alert situations promptly reported to facility management and escalated to the Provincial IPC and Quality Assurance directorate for timely intervention.

Furthermore, to reinforce IPC measures and combat the development of antimicrobial resistance, hospitals have established Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) teams. These teams monitor the use of antimicrobial agents to ensure their appropriate and judicious use, reporting all findings and concerns to the Provincial AMS Committee for oversight and strategic guidance.

The department is also offering a refresher course for IPC practitioners, equipping healthcare workers with the latest IPC knowledge. Staff members attending this training receive a certificate of competence upon completion.

