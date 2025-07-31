Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Busani Ngcaweni’s farewell

Good afternoon, colleagues and friends.

It is a real honour for me to say a few words this afternoon as we bid farewell to a remarkable public servant, an intellectual giant, a principled leader, and for me personally, a dear friend, Mr. Busani Ngcaweni.

Busani’s tenure as Principal of the National School of Government has left an indelible mark on the State and its capacity to serve. Under his leadership, the NSG became more than just a training institution - it became a space for bold ideas, critical reflection, and transformation in the public sector. He challenged us to think deeply, act ethically, and serve with integrity.

But, beyond the titles and achievements, Busani is someone who leads with both head and heart. His friendship, wisdom and humour have enriched not just our work, but our lives, his insistence on nuance, and his ability to remain principled in the most difficult of times.

As you move on to your next chapter, Busani, I hope you will continue to guide and inspire young public servants. We need your mind and your mentorship more than ever. Please continue writing, and not just for the pages of newspapers and journals, but for our growth and learning. I hope you will run writing workshops, help us sharpen our thinking, and support Government in turning ideas into operational reality.

Busani, thank you for everything you have given to the NSG, to the Public Service, and to the project of building a capable, developmental state. I know this is not the end just the closing of a chapter before a new and exciting one begins.

Go well, my friend. We are proud of you.

Thank you.

