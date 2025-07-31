International Relations and Cooperation visits Phehello Primary School in Sebokeng as part of its Mandela Month outreach activities, , 31 Jul

Submit Release
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will visit Phehello Primary School in Sebokeng, Gauteng, on Thursday, 31 July 2025, as part of its Mandela Month outreach activities.

This programme honours the legacy of former President Nelson Mandela by promoting the values he stood for – justice, equality, dignity and service.

Members of the diplomatic corps will also join the outreach to honour the former president and strengthen ties between South Africa and its international partners.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 31 July 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Phehello Primary School, Sebokeng Zone 14

Media RSVPs: Mpho Rakgakole, rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

