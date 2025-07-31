Key importance of UNMIK for protection of rights, safety of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić underlined today in a conversation with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres that Serbia will continue to be a reliable supporter of the work of the UN and part of the solution for preserving peace and stability, in accordance with the UN Charter, which remains the cornerstone of international law and the guarantor of equality among states.

