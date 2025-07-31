Buy SA seafood this week and every week

Release date: 31/07/25

With Buy SA Week 2025 currently underway, the Malinauskas Government is joining the state’s seafood industry to spread the message that our premium seafood purchased in stores is completely safe to eat.

The State Government will invest $750,000 in a statewide public information campaign to promote the seafood industry, funded from the $28 million algal bloom support package provided by the State and Federal Governments.

The call to action follows seafood vendors reporting diminished consumer confidence and decreased demand for local caught fish while the algal bloom persists.

The bloom currently impacts less than a third of South Australia’s coastline.

South Australians can rest assured that a rigorous testing regime ensures the highest food safety standards are upheld, with the state’s industry building its reputation over decades on this fact.

The State Government has historically enforced and continues to enforce temporary, precautionary fisheries closures well before consumption becomes a risk to human health.

Last week the Government signed off on a $28 million package jointly funded with the Albanese Government to support those impacted by the harmful algal bloom.

Impacted businesses can apply for grants of up to $10,000, while commercial fisheries and aquaculture licence holders can apply for up to $100,000 in support.

A series of public forums for affected communities will begin next week, with the first forum to be held in Brighton on Tuesday, followed by events in Port Adelaide and Victor Harbor.

The Government will also be convening a forum of all Surf Lifesaving Clubs, with invitations to be issued next week.

South Australia is internationally renowned for its high quality, fresh seafood, with $192.2 million exported to other countries in the year to May.

For more information on the algal bloom, visit www.algalbloom.sa.gov.au/

Click here for the full schedule of Buy SA Week events.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australians should know that they can buy seafood with absolute confidence – it is entirely safe to eat.

We have the highest food safety standards anywhere in the world.

More than that, our seafood industry needs your support.

I encourage every South Australian to continue buying our premium fish, oysters, mussels and prawns safe in the knowledge they are of the highest quality, and that they are helping our seafood industry through this most challenging time.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

As South Australians, we know both the importance of buying and supporting local, and of giving a hand up to those who need it.

Right now, our seafood industry needs our support, so I encourage all South Aussies when they’re doing their shopping this week to grab some local seafood and to pair it with local ingredients.

Our government is proud to have reestablished Brand SA and to establish Buy SA Week to remind South Australians of the importance of supporting our fishers, our farmers and our producers.

Attributable to Georgie Cornish, Executive Director Biosecurity, PIRSA

The vast majority of South Australia’s shellfish harvesting areas that are not part of regular seasonal closures remain open, and their produce is safe to eat.

Regular ongoing testing in these open harvest areas continues to ensure the harvested produce food safety standards are upheld.

As part of this program harvesting areas are often temporarily closed as a precaution to ensure food safety standards are upheld.

This monitoring and testing mean consumers can be confident the food meets stringent food safety levels and maintains the high standard for which our South Australian shellfish are known.