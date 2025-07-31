AVer Unveils MT100 Matrix Box for Effortless Integration in Hybrid Environments

NEW MT100 Matrix Box from AVer

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today introduced the MT100 Matrix Box, a sleek and reliable addition to its lineup of matrix boxes.

Designed to streamline hyflex learning and collaboration, the MT100 can manage, switch, and display up to four video sources — including cameras, visualizers, and laptops — through one unified platform, eliminating the hassle of constantly plugging and unplugging devices.

"With the launch of the MT100, we’re addressing the real-world needs of educators and professionals who are navigating increasingly complex hybrid environments. This device is designed to take the friction out of AV integration, offering a simple, powerful way to manage multiple video sources without interruption." – Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe

As AV requirements evolve across classrooms and hybrid spaces, the MT100 delivers practical value in everyday hybrid applications. From HyFlex learning and lecture capture to interactive presentations, it integrates with an organization’s existing devices.

Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe added: "The MT100 represents AVer’s continued drive to innovate and respond to the changing needs of our customers. As a trusted leader in AI-driven AV solutions, we’re proud to offer technology that not only keeps pace with hybrid demands but also helps institutions future-proof their infrastructure with simplicity and reliability."

Key features include:

• Plug In, Stream Everything: Supports Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) for easy connection of personal devices alongside AVer cameras or other networked equipment.

• Flexible and Feature-Rich: Handles four simultaneous live video feeds with 4K 60fps output, plus NDI® compatibility for seamless switching and multimedia management.

• Quick Access to Customized Configurations: An intuitive web UI allows users to easily set up cameras and create custom display layout profiles.

• Compact Design, Maximum Impact: Designed for teaching and workspaces, the MT100’s compact form factor minimizes clutter and simplifies installation.

• Future-Ready, Built for Growth: With scalability in mind, the MT100 is ready to support the evolving AV needs of hybrid classrooms, learning spaces, and other dynamic environments.

From simplifying the management of multiple inputs to streamlining AV setup, the MT100 empowers schools and institutions to teach, present, and connect with ease.

For more information, please visit: https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/mt100

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.