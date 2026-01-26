AVer Europe Announces Partnership with PureLink GmbH to Expand Connectivity Solutions for Professional AV Deployments

AVer Europe Partners with PureLink

Partnership strengthens installation reliability and addresses USB and signal-extension challenges in enterprise and education environments

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., a leading provider of professional video collaboration and ProAV camera solutions, today announced a new partnership with PureLink GmbH, a specialist manufacturer of high-quality AV connectivity products, to initiate a structured cable and signal management certification program for AVer solutions.

PureLink’s portfolio includes USB cables, network cables, extenders, and compact switching devices designed for professional AV environments. For AVer, this partnership represents a strong option for resolving common connectivity challenges encountered when deploying AVer cameras, video matrixes, AV hubs, and USB-based collaboration systems, particularly in larger or more complex installations.

“Reliable connectivity is a critical success factor in modern AV deployments,” said Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management & Customer Success at AVer Europe. “By working closely with PureLink we are giving our partners greater confidence that the cables and accessories they deploy alongside AVer solutions will meet the performance and quality expectations required in professional environments.”

PureLink products are known for their build quality, signal integrity, and installer-focused design—qualities that align closely with AVer Europe’s commitment to delivering dependable, scalable AV solutions across enterprise, education, and public-sector environments.

Ron Guggenheim, Chief Growth Officer of PureLink adds: “This partnership with Aver underlines our commitment to quality solutions which perfectly work together in demanding applications, thus giving our integrators and endusers the peace of mind that they have a tested and approved system and therefore protecting their investment. Beyond this, both companies have a global reach through their channels and many of our partners carry both brands. This cooperation will make their lives easier.”

This partnership complements AVer’s existing cable certification initiatives with other leading manufacturers and reinforces the company’s strategy of supporting open, standards-based ecosystems that simplify deployment and long-term system performance.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a leading provider of professional AV and video collaboration solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of PTZ cameras, document cameras, medical-grade cameras, and video conferencing solutions. AVer is committed to innovation, quality, and interoperability, supporting partners and customers across enterprise, education, healthcare, and government markets.

For more information, visit www.avereurope.com.

About PureLink

Founded in 2006, PureLink GmbH with its headquarters, distribution, and logistics center located in Rheine, Germany, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of AV solutions. Today, PureLink's portfolio includes cutting-edge solutions for video conferencing, modern workspace connectivity, and USB-C technology. PureLink currently serves customers in more than 85 countries, with a diverse product range encompassing 3000 SKUs of ProAV products, including the PureInstall and FlexInstall series for ProAV and IT connectivity, FiberX for active optical cables, PureTools for ProAV signal management, Vuelogic for workspace and video collaboration, and mediahub2 for workspace connectivity.

www.purelink.de

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.