USU Listed as Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems

MöGLINGEN, GERMANY, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems for the 3rd time in a row. A total of 15 vendors are named in the latest Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems (CS-KMS).Gartner states that “This research helps customer service and support technology leaders to identify KM innovations that enable the transformation of service operations and customer experience.”1Growing Importance of AI in Customer Service Knowledge ManagementAccording to the latest Gartner report “By 2028, 40% of large enterprises will adopt AI-powered customer service knowledge automation solutions, up from less than 5% in 2025.”[1]The Gartner report shows how “AI-powered taxonomy automation, knowledge capture, creation and curation are rendering conventional KM practices obsolete.”[1]Three CS-KMS Capability CategoriesAccording to the report, “CS-KMS solutions are composed of three capability categories:1. End-user engagement ranks and presents the most relevant answers to a specific query or ingests a single relevant actionable insight to a moment in a user journey and additionally gives a user the ability to navigate a corpus of content.2. Curation and contextualization supports the discovery and/or retrieval, sorting, and clustering of content assets for delivery at relevant moments in the user journey, including metadata, search, and monitoring, reporting and/or analyzing performance.3. Knowledge life cycle management captures, assesses, authors and/or creates, reviews, edits, publishes, controls, and retires knowledge assets.”1Johannes Biesing, Vice President, Product Management at USU, says: “We are delighted to be recognized once again in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems. We believe the continued recognition is a sign for us that we’re on the right path with our AI-powered CS-KMS. Current projects show that AI-powered knowledge management solutions gain momentum in modern customer service strategies. Our USU Customer Service Knowledge Management solutions cover functionalities in all the three categories and our focus still remains on innovating and evolving our products to meet the rising expectations of modern customer service—empowering both people and machines with smarter knowledge.”The Gartner report Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, published on June 18, 2025, by analysts Pri Rathnayake, Drew Kraus and Jennifer MacIntosh, complimentary copy is available at www.usu.com This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en-us/ [1] Gartner, Market Guide for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems 18 June 2025, Pri Rathnayake, Drew Kraus, Jennifer MacIntoshGARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner disclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.USU GmbHAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en-us/

