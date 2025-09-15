RX Arabia announces inter aviation Arabia date change to create trifecta of events in Riyadh in 2026

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director, Middle East and Emerging Markets, RX

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RX Arabia has officially confirmed inter aviation Arabia will now take place from 29 September to 1 October 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition Centre & Conference Center, where it will be co-located with the recently launched WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia event and the second edition of FIBO Arabia.

RX Arabia will leverage its international expertise within the sector, including flagship events like inter airport Europe, inter airport Southeast Asia, and Airport Show in Dubai, to position inter aviation Arabia as a platform for investment, innovation, and connectivity across the aviation ecosystem, under the theme of Driving Aviation Transformation for Vision 2030 and Beyond.

The tri-show platform will also directly support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda by driving investments, partnerships, and talent inflows across tourism, aviation, and lifestyle sectors, while underscoring RX’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom through a globally benchmarked platform that links industries vital to diversifying the Saudi economy.

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director, Middle East and Emerging Markets at RX, said: “inter aviation Arabia will be the definitive meeting point for international aviation stakeholders looking to contribute and benefit from the Kingdom’s transformational agenda. Whether advancing smart infrastructure, air connectivity or pioneering cargo solutions, the event will deliver actionable insights, world-class networking, and a clear runway for growth. We look forward to welcoming the global aviation community to Riyadh in 2026.”

Focusing on four key pillars – airport investments, infrastructure, equipment, and airline route development, the event’s exhibition floor will feature 10 dedicated product segments, including airport investments, route development and operations, airport infrastructure and development, air cargo and logistics, air security and border control, airport operations and ground handling services, MRO (maintenance, repair & overhaul), aviation and airport technology, and sustainability and future aviation.

With live product showcases, demonstrations, and cutting-edge technologies on display, inter aviation Arabia will offer visitors a vision for the future of air travel infrastructure and operations. Meanwhile, aviation exhibitors and buyers will gain a front-row seat to building strategic partnerships with national tourism organisations, unlock new routes, and help shape the Kingdom’s global connectivity map.

Dedicated high-level sessions and discussions will see participation from government bodies, international associations, and C-level executives shaping the future of the aviation sector. Hot topics are expected to include public-private investment models, smart terminal automation, airport digital twins, route development strategies, and establishing next-generation aviation talent pipelines across the region.

Emphasis on regulatory frameworks, climate-focused aviation practices, and the adoption of new technologies that enhance passenger experience and safety will also be prevalent.

The platform also provides aviation stakeholders with an opportunity to elevate brand exposure, access wider investment networks, and tap into Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing wellness-tourism and sports-air travel corridors.

The event will support the Kingdom’s efforts to become a global aviation hub, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s goal to handle 330 million passengers annually, expand connectivity to over 250 international destinations, and increase air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tonnes per year by 2030. Backed by US$100 billion in investments through the Saudi Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom’s aviation sector is undergoing one of the most ambitious transformations worldwide.

As Saudi Arabia continues to diversify its economy, inter aviation Arabia has been established to support the nation’s vision of becoming a leading global aviation and logistics hub. It aims to provide the infrastructure, connectivity, and innovation necessary to boost the Middle East’s influence in shaping the future of air travel.

“inter aviation Arabia, WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia, and FIBO Arabia are significant in their own right, but when staged together, they create a dynamic ecosystem that reflects Saudi Arabia’s evolving global influence across interconnected industries. The co-location is designed to drive cross-sector conversations, facilitate impactful investment opportunities, and inspire next-generation thinking across aviation and tourism,” concluded Zhygalo.

For more information, please visit www.interaviationarabia.com

