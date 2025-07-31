Kannauj: India’s Perfume Capital Rises as a Global Destination

The ancient art of making natural, alcohol-free perfumes using the traditional deg-bhapka distillation technique Kannauj's globally admired fragrances: From Rose Attar to Mitti Attar. Rose petals - a key ingredient in perfume making. Gauri Shankar Temple - A Prominent Mythological site in Kannauj Anand Bhawan Palace Heritage Homestays at Kannauj

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Holistic tourism push rejuvenates ancient temples, promotes artisanal attars, boosts international footfall and local economy- Committed to transforming Uttar Pradesh into the spiritual and cultural capital of global tourism – Minister Shri Jaiveer Singh- Kannauj reflects how cultural heritage and local industries can be revitalized through sustainable and experience-driven tourism – PS Shri MeshramAs part of its strategic initiative to enhance international tourism and holistic regional development, Uttar Pradesh Tourism is spotlighting Kannauj, a city renowned for its centuries-old perfume legacy and cultural depth. Known as the Perfume Capital of India, Kannauj is undergoing a transformation to become a global destination blending fragrance, history and spiritual experiences.Located along the Ganga River in northern India, Kannauj has preserved the ancient art of attar-making - natural, alcohol-free perfumes made using the traditional deg-bhapka distillation technique. From Rose Attar to Mitti Attar, Kannauj’s products are globally admired for their purity and artisanal value. The town’s 2014 Geographical Indication (GI) tag further solidifies its legacy in the international fragrance industry.In line with Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for holistic development, the Department of Tourism has launched an ambitious restoration program for several mythological and historic sites in Kannauj. Restoration work is already underway at Siddhapeeth Phoolmati Devi Temple, Annapurna Devi Temple, Tirwa and Ancient Hanuman Temple, Tahpur Sakarwara, Talgram.These efforts are being carried out in harmony with local communities and temple committees to ensure inclusive and culturally sensitive development.Shri Jaiveer Singh, Honourable Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh said “We are committed to transforming Uttar Pradesh into the spiritual and cultural capital of global tourism. Kannauj, with its fragrant legacy, sacred sites and artisanal excellence, embodies this vision perfectly. Our goal is to promote such destinations on the international stage and support local livelihoods through tourism-led growth.”A Multi-Sensory Journey: Beyond FragranceKannauj offers an immersive experience that combines heritage, fragrance and nature:• Kannauj Archaeological Museum: Home to ancient terracotta, sculptures and relics.• Lakh-Bahosi Bird Sanctuary: Among India’s largest sanctuaries, it is an ideal for nature and bird lovers.• Spiritual Sites: Gauri Shankar Temple, Baba Bhavya Shringar Darshan and 52 Khamba Mazar.• Village & Rural Tourism: Bahosi, Mehandipur and Lakh villages offer authentic stays, cultural crafts and spiritual experiences.Accommodations cater to every traveler—from the grandeur of Anand Bhawan Palace in Tirwa to the boutique luxury of MY Heritage Resort at 24 MG Road, a 120-year-old haveli turned into a fragrance-themed heritage stay. Guests can explore a Perfume Gallery, experience a Fragrance Bar, and even craft their own attars.Shri Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture & Religious Department said Uttar Pradesh Tourism is committed to promoting the state's vast cultural, religious and natural heritage. With a focus on sustainable and inclusive tourism, the department works to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading global travel destination. Kannauj reflects how cultural heritage and local industries can be revitalized through sustainable and experience-driven tourism. Our efforts focus on preserving tradition while modernizing access and infrastructure to ensure long-term economic and cultural benefits.The Scent of Sustainable GrowthWith over 300 distilleries and thousands of workers employed in the fragrance trade and allied sectors such as flower farming, bottle-making and incense production, Kannauj’s economy is deeply rooted in its olfactory legacy. The Fragrance & Flavor Development Centre (FFDC) and Perfume Craft Centre continue to innovate while protecting traditional methods. Kannauj’s timeless charm now pairs with a modern tourism strategy designed to welcome the world from local bazaars selling handcrafted attars to global exports that supply leading perfume houses.Kannauj is not just a destination—it’s a living museum of scent and spirit. It beckons travelers, fragrance connoisseurs and culture lovers to experience its magic firsthand.

