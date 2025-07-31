Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina officially hands over projects in Waterberg District, 1 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Ms. Phumzile Mgcina (MP) will officially hand over the Social and Labour Plan (SLP) projects in Deo Gloria Primary School, Chrome Mine Primary School on 1 August 2025 in the Waterberg District Municipality, Limpopo Province. These projects were implemented by Northam Platinum Mine as part of their Social and Labour Plan Projects.

Deputy Minister Mgcina will be joined by Ms Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, MEC for Education, Limpopo Province, Cllr Jack Maeko, Mayor of Waterberg District Municipality, and Cllr Tumisang Pilane, Mayor of Thabazimbi Local Municipality.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event that is scheduled follows:

First project

Date: Friday, 01 August 2025

Time: 09:00- 10h30

Venue: Chrome Mine Primary School at Chromite, Limpopo

Second project

Date: Friday, 01 August 2025

Time: 11:00 – 14:30

Venue: Deo Gloria Primary School at Regorogile, Thabazimbi, Limpopo

Please RSVP by contacting: Mr Solomon Phetla on Solomon.phetla@dmre.gov.za / mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

For media enquiries:

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: Lerato.ntsoko@dmre.gov.za / mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 549 2788

Mr Nathi Shabangu

E-mail: natie.shabangu@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 073 852 1922

