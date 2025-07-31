Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi officially launches North West Growth Hub at OR Tambo International Airport, 31 Jul

Premier of the North West Province, Mr Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will officially launch the North West Growth Hub on Thursday, 31 July 2025, at O.R. Tambo International Airport. This strategic milestone is set to significantly enhance the province’s digital marketing and branding capacity, positioning the North West as a compelling destination for tourism, trade, and investment.

The North West Growth Hub aims to amplify visibility for the province’s diverse Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs), promote its rich biodiversity, and unlock growing economic opportunities across sectors. The Growth Hub is a flagship initiative of the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT), aligning with the department’s digital transformation priorities as pronounced by MEC Bitsa Lenkopane during the 2025 Budget Vote.

It is a core pillar in the province’s broader strategy to build a digitally enabled, competitive, and inclusive economy. Once fully equipped with modern digital infrastructure, the hub will serve as a sustainable platform for marketing the North West as a premier tourism destination, while also accelerating the development of township economies and promoting localisation.

The launch event will bring together government leaders, industry stakeholders, development partners, and members of the media to witness the unveiling of this transformative project.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event that will be held as follows:-

Date: Thursday, 31 July 2025

Venue: O.R. Tambo International Airport, Shop No 17 Ground Floor

Time: 10h00

For Media RSVP: Kindly confirm your attendance by emailing monaisas@nwpg.gov.za or contact Seloane Seleka via Call/WhatsApp on 079 5653 176.

For Media enquiries, please contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates