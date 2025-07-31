Derby Barracks/ Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE: CASE#: 25A5004118 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew STATION: Derby CONTACT#: (802)334-8881 DATE/TIME: 7/29/2025, 1822 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Schuler Rd & Access Rd, Derby, VT OFFENSE(S): Excessive Speed OFFENDER: Jacob Bordeau AGE: 43 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/30/25, at approximately 1822 hours, while on patrol in the town of Derby I observed a vehicle traveling south on Schuler Rd towards the Access Rd at a high rate of speed. In car radar indicated the vehicle was traveling at 70MPH in a posted 35MPH zone. The operator was identified as Jacob Bordeau, 43 of Jay and was operating a green Jeep Grand Cherokee. Bordeau was issued a ticket for speed as well as a citation to appear at a later date for the above charge. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE: 10/14/2025 at 0830 hours COURT: Orleans Superior Court LODGED – N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: No



Sergeant Abigail Drew Patrol Commander Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Road Derby, VT 05829 802-334-8881

