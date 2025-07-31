Derby Barracks/ Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE:
CASE#: 25A5004118
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/29/2025, 1822 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Schuler Rd & Access Rd, Derby, VT
OFFENSE(S): Excessive Speed
OFFENDER: Jacob Bordeau
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/30/25, at approximately 1822 hours, while on patrol in the town of Derby I observed a vehicle traveling south on Schuler Rd towards the Access Rd at a high rate of speed. In car radar indicated the vehicle was traveling at 70MPH in a posted 35MPH zone. The operator was identified as Jacob Bordeau, 43 of Jay and was operating a green Jeep Grand Cherokee. Bordeau was issued a ticket for speed as well as a citation to appear at a later date for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 10/14/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.