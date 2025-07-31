Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE:

 

 

CASE#: 25A5004118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew 

STATION: Derby 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881 

 

DATE/TIME: 7/29/2025, 1822 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Schuler Rd & Access Rd, Derby, VT

 

OFFENSE(S): Excessive Speed

 

OFFENDER: Jacob Bordeau

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 7/30/25, at approximately 1822 hours, while on patrol in the town of Derby I observed a vehicle traveling south on Schuler Rd towards the Access Rd at a high rate of speed. In car radar indicated the vehicle was traveling at 70MPH in a posted 35MPH zone. The operator was identified as Jacob Bordeau, 43 of Jay and was operating a green Jeep Grand Cherokee. Bordeau was issued a ticket for speed as well as a citation to appear at a later date for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 10/14/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED – N/A        

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No



Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

You just read:

