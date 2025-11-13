Rutland Barracks / VAPO / Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4008237

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 12, 2025 / 1533 hours

LOCATION: Wallingford, VT

VIOLATION: VAPO / Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Brittany Davis

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 12, 2025, at approximately 1533 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported abuse prevention order violation in the Town of Wallingford.

Investigation revealed Brittany Davis violated a final order for relief from abuse at a property in the Town of Wallingford.

Davis was later located and resisted arrest while being taken into custody. She was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.

Davis was released with court ordered conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on November 13, 2025, at 1230 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: November 13, 2025 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.