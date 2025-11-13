Rutland Barracks / VAPO / Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4008237
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 12, 2025 / 1533 hours
LOCATION: Wallingford, VT
VIOLATION: VAPO / Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Brittany Davis
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 12, 2025, at approximately 1533 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported abuse prevention order violation in the Town of Wallingford.
Investigation revealed Brittany Davis violated a final order for relief from abuse at a property in the Town of Wallingford.
Davis was later located and resisted arrest while being taken into custody. She was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.
Davis was released with court ordered conditions of release and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on November 13, 2025, at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: November 13, 2025 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.