2025 Central Provident Fund Withdrawals Begin Tomorrow – No Additional Procedures Required for Eligible Seniors

MACAU, July 31 - Starting tomorrow, 1 August, applications for the withdrawal of the 2025 Special Allocation from Budget Surplus under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System will be accepted. Seniors who have registered for automatic withdrawals and meet the eligibility criteria for payment will receive their payment without needing to complete any additional procedures. Other eligible individuals may submit their applications through channels such as the “Macao One Account”.

Seniors who have registered for automatic withdrawals and meet the eligibility criteria for automatic payment will not need to take any further action—the funds will be automatically deposited into the bank account used to receive their old-age or disability pension on 25 September. Individuals falling under the following categories who apply for fund withdrawals via the “Macao One Account” platform or self-service machines during August, payments will be deposited into their designated bank accounts on 25 September upon approval:

- Persons aged 65 or above who do not qualify for automatic payment

- Persons under 65 who have been receiving a disability pension for over one year

- Persons currently receiving the Special Disability Subsidy

For individuals who submit withdrawal applications in paper form during August, or who apply in September, payments will be deposited into their designated bank accounts on 27 October at the earliest. In accordance with the law, each person may withdraw funds only once per calendar year.

The Social Security Fund reminds eligible individuals who have not yet registered for automatic withdrawals that they may complete the registration when submitting their withdrawal application this year, so that when there is a special allocation from budget surplus from the following year and the individual also meets the automatic payment criteria, the funds will be directly deposited into the bank account currently used to receive old-age or disability pension—no additional procedures required. This streamlined process offers increased efficiency and convenience. Residents may check their automatic withdrawal registration status, and their eligibility for automatic payment for the current year at any time via the Macao One Account platform or the dedicated webpage on the Social Security Fund website.

For enquiries about the procedures, please visit the Social Security Fund website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours.