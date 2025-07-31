VIDEOMAGIC.io Launches as First AI Platform That Uses Video to Instantly Amplify and Analyze Mechanical Motion

Reamonn Soto, founder and CEO of VIDEOMAGIC.io

Inventor Reamonn Soto unveils breakthrough tool offering enhanced reliability analytics for power electronics and electric machines

By combining AI with motion amplification, we’re enabling teams to identify potential reliability issues sooner, saving time, money, and stress during development.” — Reamonn Soto, founder and CEO of VIDEOMAGIC.io

DAYTONA BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIDEOMAGIC.io , a cloud AI platform that helps engineers detect issues early, design faster, and understand mechanical motion without extra equipment, today announced its official launch. Built for technical teams in power electronics, aerospace, energy, and manufacturing, the patent-backed software introduces a new standard for video-based motion analysis—delivering real-time motion amplification from ordinary video footage.With footage from any camera, engineers can now automatically detect and separate mechanical motion patterns, misalignments, or structural shifts—problems that previously required high-cost sensors or time-intensive manual inspection.“We built VIDEOMAGIC.io to help engineers rethink how they approach complex mechanical problems,” said Reamonn Soto, founder and CEO of VIDEOMAGIC.io. “By combining AI with motion amplification, we’re enabling teams to identify potential reliability issues sooner, saving time, money, and stress during development.”Soto, a Marine Corps veteran and current National Lab Fellow, developed the platform after founding Sensatek Propulsion Technology, an innovation-focused company backed by Invenergy and Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG). With a background in physics and aerospace engineering, Soto recognized an opportunity to transform motion analysis from a costly, specialized process into a faster, more scalable solution for teams across high-tech industries.VIDEOMAGIC.io first debuted at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, supporting predictive maintenance of cryogenic fueling systems, and at New York Power Authority hydroelectric facilities, where it monitors critical rotating equipment – demonstrating its value in real-world, high-stakes environments.The platform extracts mechanical motion data using footage from any camera source, including smartphones, high-speed, or infrared cameras. Users can upload the video, initiate cloud-based analysis, and receive actionable insights within minutes. Early results show that VIDEOMAGIC.io can help lower redesign cycles by up to 40 percent and extend the operational life of equipment by 20 to 30 percent.About VIDEOMAGIC.ioVIDEOMAGIC.io uses cloud AI to turn video into diagnostic insight, helping engineers identify potential reliability issues in minutes. Its patent-backed technology automatically detects mechanical motion frequencies from any video. The platform was developed by Sensatek Propulsion Technology, an innovation-focused technology commercialization company delivering scalable solutions for high-performance industries. Headquartered on Florida's Space Coast in Daytona Beach, the company is led by founder and CEO Reamonn Soto, a Marine Corps veteran and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University graduate. To learn more, visit https://videomagic.io ###

