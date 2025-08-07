Pre-Orders Opened on August 6 for "GRANBLUE FANTASY Siegfried" Statue
Prime 1 Studio has announced the "GRANBLUE FANTASY Siegfried" Statue. Pre-orders began August 6, 2025 (JST); release set for February 2027.ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce the release of a 1/6 scale statue of Siegfried from the smartphone RPG "Granblue Fantasy." Based on his uncap illustration, the statue recreates the dynamic composition of the original artwork while faithfully incorporating anatomical balance and weight into a three-dimensional form.
Every detail—from the flowing hair to the intense expression—has been meticulously sculpted. The armor features mechanical-looking joints that suggest articulation or removal, while the cape is painted in carefully shaded hues of blue and purple to simulate lighting effects. The greatsword is finished with vivid crimson tones and sharp edges, staying true to the artwork’s intent.
The Deluxe version includes alternate head parts: Siegfried’s calm face and his helm in undamaged form, along with the earlier version of the Black Dragon's Maws. Additionally, the DX Bonus Version comes with an exclusive full-face helmet part.
Product Name:
Concept Masterline GRANBLUE FANTASY Siegfried DX Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $849
Edition Size: 500
Arrival Date: February 2027
Scale: 1/6
H: 49cm W: 32cm D: 27cm
Weight: 3.3kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items
・Three (3) Swappable Heads (Broken Helm, Helm, True Face)
・Two (2) Black Dragon's Maws (Before Uncap, After Uncap)
・One (1) Swappable Head (Full Face Helm) [BONUS PART]
Copyright:
© Cygames, Inc.
For more details, visit our online store.
Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
info@prime1studio.co.jp
GRANBLUE FANTASY Warding Black Dragon Siegfried Product PV
