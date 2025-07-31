Medicinal Genomics Earns AOAC Certification for Aspergillus Assays

New AOAC-validated assay with MaGiC™ Lysis delivers results up to 66% faster, increases lab throughput, and streamlines DNA extraction.

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneering leader in agricultural genomics, today announced that its proprietary MaGiC™ Lysis method has earned AOAC Performance Tested Methods℠ (PTM) certification for use with its PathoSEEK® Aspergillus Detection Assays.

The MaGiC™ Lysis technology significantly simplifies DNA extraction, cutting sample prep time by up to 66% compared to bead-based purification methods. The process is automatable with the Myra™ Liquid Handler, eliminating manual pipetting and reducing hands-on time. When combined with the Mic qPCR Cycler and Workbench software, laboratories benefit from an end-to-end automated workflow—from sample preparation to result interpretation—with minimal operator intervention.

The assay’s accuracy is further enhanced with the addition of Medicinal Genomics’ patented Grim Reefer Free DNA Removal Kit. Grim Reefer enhances qPCR accuracy by removing extracellular DNA from non-viable cells.

“The test for Aspergillus is one of the most critical assays we offer,” said Brendan McKernan, CEO of Medicinal Genomics. “This mold poses serious health risks, particularly to immunocompromised patients. By pairing MaGiC™ Lysis with Myra™ automation and the Mic qPCR system, we’re making molecular diagnostics faster, more accessible, and more cost-effective. In an era where labs are under pressure to do more with fewer resources, we believe this AOAC-certified system offers unmatched efficiency and performance.”

AOAC PTM certification # 072502 confirms the assay’s reliability through rigorous evaluation, including robustness, stability, inclusivity/exclusivity, and performance in real-world matrix testing. It includes both the PathoSEEK® 2-Color Aspergillus Multiplex Assay, running on the Agilent AriaMx Real-Time PCR System G883, software version 3.1.2306.0602, Bio-Rad CFX96 Touch™ Real-Time System Software version 10.0.26100, and Bio Molecular Systems (BMS) Mic 4-Channel PCR Instrument Software version 1.4.10; and the PathoSEEK® 5-Color Aspergillus Multiplex Assay, running on the Agilent AriaMx Real-Time PCR System G883, software version 3.1.2306.0602, and Bio-Rad CFX96 Touch™ Real-Time System Software version 10.0.26100.

The PathoSEEK® Aspergillus Detection Assays with MaGiC™ Lysis Kit, Myra™ Liquid Handler, and Mic qPCR Cycler are available now at store.medicinalgenomics.com.

For more information, visit www.medicinalgenomics.com or contact sales@medicinalgenomics.com.

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized standards organization that certifies analytical testing methods to ensure product safety and regulatory compliance. Its Performance Tested Methods℠ designation is recognized by the USDA, FDA, and regulatory bodies worldwide. Learn more at www.aoac.org.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation (MGC) applies advanced genomic technologies to enhance the safety, quality, and transparency of agricultural, food, and natural products. From cannabis to food crops, nutraceuticals, and nootropics, MGC’s DNA-based tools empower cultivators, processors, and testing labs to ensure product integrity and compliance. MGC is also the founder of CannMed, the premier scientific summit advancing innovation in plant-based medicine, cultivation, and safety testing. Learn more at www.medicinalgenomics.com.

