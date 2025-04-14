Medicinal Genomics Earns AOAC Certification for Next Generation PathoSEEK® Platform

New Salmonella & STEC Multiplex Detection Assay with MaGiC™ Lysis streamlines DNA extraction, reduces hands-on time by up to 66% and increases lab throughput.

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneering leader in agricultural genomics, today announced that its innovative MaGiC™ Lysis method has received AOAC Performance Tested Methods℠ (PTM) certification for use with its PathoSEEK® Salmonella & STEC Multiplex Detection Assay.

MaGiC™ Lysis significantly improves laboratory efficiency by simplifying the DNA extraction process and reducing prep time by up to 66% compared to conventional methods. The protocol is fully automatable with the Myra™ Liquid Handler, eliminating manual pipetting and minimizing operator intervention. When paired with the Mic qPCR Cycler and Workbench software, labs benefit from end-to-end automation—from sample prep to result interpretation—requiring minimal hands-on time or review.

“This platform is the culmination of everything labs have been asking for—faster workflows, fewer steps, and results they can trust,” said Brendan McKernan, CEO of Medicinal Genomics. “By combining MaGiC™ Lysis with the Myra™ automation system and Mic qPCR Cycler, we've created a turnkey solution that enhances accuracy and consistency while freeing lab staff from tedious manual prep. These instruments are compact, robust, and intuitive—bringing advanced molecular diagnostics within reach of more labs than ever before.”

“We are proud to support Medicinal Genomics in their pursuit of innovation and excellence in molecular diagnostics,” said John Corbett, CEO of Bio Molecular Systems Pty Ltd. “Their AOAC certification reflects a high level of scientific rigor and commitment to quality. The Mic and Myra systems were developed to deliver precision, speed, and reliability, and we’re pleased to see them playing a central role in this new solution.”

The AOAC PTM certification (No. 022202) validates the system’s performance through a comprehensive evaluation, including robustness, consistency, stability, inclusivity/exclusivity, and real-world matrix testing.

The PathoSEEK® Salmonella & STEC Multiplex Detection Assay, MaGiC™ Lysis Kit, and Myra Liquid Handler are now available at store.medicinalgenomics.com. For more information, visit www.medicinalgenomics.com or contact sales@medicinalgenomics.com.

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a global standards organization that certifies analytical testing methods used to ensure product safety and regulatory compliance. The AOAC Performance Tested Methods℠ designation is recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and regulatory bodies worldwide. Visit www.aoac.org for more information.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation (MGC) applies advanced genomic technologies to enhance the safety, quality, and transparency of agricultural, food, and natural products. From cannabis to food crops, nutraceuticals, and nootropics, MGC’s DNA-based tools empower cultivators, processors, and testing laboratories to ensure product integrity, meet regulatory standards, and build consumer trust. MGC is also the founder of CannMed, the premier scientific summit advancing innovation in plant-based medicine and safety testing.

