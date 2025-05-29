CANNMED 25 INNOVATION AND INVESTMENT SUMMIT EXPANDS ITS INTERNATIONAL REACH

Puerto Rico’s Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort to host industry’s leading medicinal cannabis conference, June 17-20

This year’s CannMed Summit in Puerto Rico reflects growing international influence, presence and importance of the cannabis industry.” — Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corporation (MGC) today announced its CannMed 25 Innovation Summit will open at its first international venue, the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort in Puerto Rico from June 17 to June 20. Since its inception at Harvard Medical School in 2016, CannMed has earned a reputation as the premier destination for cutting-edge research, emerging technologies, and investment opportunities. CannMed 25 continues this tradition with medicinal plant researchers, clinicians and venture capitalists who view this Summit as the industry’s number showcase for the latest advances in plant-based science, medicine, cultivation, and safety.

“This year’s CannMed Summit in Puerto Rico reflects growing international influence, presence and importance of the cannabis industry,” said Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics CEO. “We couldn’t be happier to provide our attendees with a sample of Puerto Rico’s vibrant culture, landscapes, and cuisine. Combined with this beautiful island country’s progressive stance on medical cannabis, it’s the perfect and welcoming environment for CannMed 25.”

CannMed 25 Highlights:

Medical Practicum: An in-depth, full-day workshop exploring the endocannabinoid system and the latest research and advancements in cannabinoid therapeutics. CME and CEU credits available.

Curated Cannabis Science Presentations: Scientists, researchers and clinicians present their results from the most advanced medical research on cannabis’ ability to treat a range of disorders and diseases from anxiety to prostate cancer, as well as breakthrough findings on breeding for specific effects, eliminated costly plant pathogens and the curative powers of minor cannabinoids.

Interactive panel discussions and workshops: These sessions tackle the industry’s most pressing topics including the perils of cannabis investing, managing for innovation, lab shopping, cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, and the impact and problems created by hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Networking Opportunities: Join a global community of scientists, physicians, entrepreneurs, investors, and advocates in dedicated networking sessions, themed dinners and beach parties.

Media Coverage: Cannabis & Tech Today will be on hand to capture the Summit live as it happens, providing on-site interviews, editorial coverage and podcasts.

All-Inclusive Experience: The CannMedFull Summit Package includes three nights at the resort, all meals, and full access to the CannMed Innovation and Investment Summit.

About the Venue

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the El Yunque Rainforest and the pristine beaches of Puerto Rico’s northern coast, the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort offers an ideal setting for this world-class gathering, featuring beach resort amenities, exquisite dining, and an immersive cultural experience. To learn more and secure your spot, visit cannmedevents.com

About CannMed

Since its inception, CannMed has been a destination for the world’s top researchers, innovators, and investors to share novel findings, announce new technologies, and forge lasting connections. The summit includes interactive workshops that explore funding cannabinoid and cannabis innovation, applying the latest medical research, enhancing plant health and yield, and analyzing important medicinal compounds. It also features oral and poster presentations that are selected based on relevance, novelty, clarity, and likelihood of generating conversation. Most importantly, the event includes dedicated networking sessions designed to stimulate collaboration and connection with fellow attendees, presenters, and sponsors.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in leveraging genomics to build a stronger scientific foundation for cultivating medicinal plants and their extracts. The company’s unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize, understand, and ensure the safety, quality, and consistency of their products so patients and consumers can have confidence in what they’re buying. To support their mission, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, an annual gathering of cannabis leaders dedicated to the scientific advancement of the industry. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.

