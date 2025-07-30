Governor Newsom strengthens local control in Los Angeles burn scar areas

The executive order remains in effect as long as the state of emergency remains active. The order:

Grants local governments authority to adjust rules for SB 9 development ( lot splits and duplexes in single-family residential zones) in very high fire severity zones within the LA fire burn scars. This order affects the entire Palisades within the city of LA, the eastern foothills portions of Altadena, Sunset Mesa, and Malibu.

Includes a seven-day pause on SB 9 development in these specific areas while locals develop their own standards.

in these specific areas while locals develop their own standards. Provides local governments with the flexibility to tailor standards based on community needs. For example, local officials could add additional mitigation requirements or designate areas within the affected zones where SB 9 development is or isn’t allowed. It allows local officials to make determinations as to what best serves their community — balancing the needs of their community and fire-resilient, safe recovery.

The executive order is consistent with the state’s commitment to increasing the state’s housing supply and its unwavering dedication to supporting local officials in rebuilding their communities. It leaves the SB 9 framework in place everywhere other than very high fire hazard severity zones in the burn scar, and within those zones allows local leaders discretion to ensure that SB 9 development in the rebuilding areas appropriately accounts for fire safety concerns.

Helping communities rebuild

Today’s announcement adds to recent orders by the Governor to help the Los Angeles community recover and rebuild, including another order fast-tracking rebuilding the homes and schools affected by the disaster by suspending permitting laws and building codes, which adds to earlier orders cutting red tape and streamlining the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act. The Governor also issued an executive order further cutting red tape by reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended for rebuilding efforts and directing the Coastal Commission not to issue guidance or take any action that interferes with or conflicts with the Governor’s executive orders. The Governor also issued an executive order removing administrative barriers, extending deadlines, and providing critical regulatory relief to help fire survivors rebuild, access essential services, and recover more quickly.

California’s all-in efforts

Since the first day these firestorms ignited, Governor Newsom has been on the ground leading an all-in state response and recovery.

The Governor deployed resources before the hurricane-force fires broke out – growing to over 16,000 boots on the ground at the peak of the state’s response. And in the hours that followed, Governor Newsom launched historic recovery and rebuilding efforts to help Los Angeles get back on its feet, faster.

Even before the fires were out, Governor Newsom worked closely with outgoing President Joe Biden to secure a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and then coordinated with the Trump Administration to ensure comprehensive federal support for Los Angeles.

That work has paid dividends as the current pace of debris and hazardous waste removal is months ahead of the cleanup timeline for the Camp, Woolsey, Hill fires in 2019 and Tubbs Fire in 2017/18, which at the time were themselves the fastest of their kind.

State and federal officials worked hand in glove to clear hazardous waste from 9,000 homes in less than 30 days. At the project’s peak, as many as 500 crews of expert heavy equipment operators from the Army Corps of Engineers worked around the clock to rapidly clear ash, soot, and fire debris from structures damaged by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

By the numbers