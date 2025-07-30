Governor Newsom signs legislation 7.30.25

News What you need to know: California is taking targeted action to address the mental health crisis among young men and boys today with a new executive order focused on suicide prevention, behavioral health, and helping find purpose through education, family, and...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.