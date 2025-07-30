Statement from Governor Katie Hobbs on the 60th Anniversary of Medicaid

Today,on the 60th anniversary of when Medicaid was signed into law, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement:

“For six decades, Medicaid has been a lifeline for generations of Arizonans, creating access to healthcare and wellbeing for millions. One of my proudest votes in the state legislature was to restore Medicaid for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans, and as Governor, I am committed to protecting Arizonans’ right to healthcare.

“Today, this vital program is in jeopardy. From Flagstaff Medical Center to Sunset Health Clinic in Yuma, I’ve heard from providers and patients about how federal cuts to Medicaid will endanger Arizonans’ lives and livelihoods, leaving families without healthcare and leading rural hospitals to cut critical services or to shutter.

“I’ve heard from families who rely on the Division for Developmental Disabilities (DDD) program, which provides critical services under the State’s Medicaid waiver for Arizonans with disabilities like autism, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy. I was proud to stand with those families and protect their access to care, signing the Arizona Promise Budget that fully funds DDD for more than 60,000 Arizonans.

“Preserving Medicaid is about safeguarding and expanding opportunity, security, and freedom for Arizonans. Ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare is absolutely essential. I will continue to fight for Arizonans who rely on Medicaid. The Arizona Promise depends on it.”