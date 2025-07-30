Submit Release
SR 377 repaving requires weekday closures between Holbrook, Heber-Overgaard

HOLBROOK – A pavement improvement project beginning Monday, August 4, along State Route 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook will require daytime closures on weekdays.

Drivers using this corridor during these closures can detour on State Route 77 and State Route 277 and should allow extra time. Allowances will be made for local traffic and emergency vehicles. 

Crews will be replacing the pavement and restriping SR 377 between milepost 13 and 34 (SR 77) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Mondays through Fridays. Restrictions will be lifted each day after hours and on weekends.

Work on this project is scheduled to be completed by fall 2025.

For more information, please visit the project webpage at azdot.gov/projects > Northeast District

 

