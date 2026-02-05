ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 6-9)
PHOENIX – A few freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Feb. 6-9), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and prepare to use detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 in Chandler from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 7) for pavement maintenance. Detours: Traffic can detour on northbound Loop 101 to westbound US 60 to reach I-10. Drivers also can consider using westbound Chandler Boulevard to bypass closure.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Interstate 10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Chandler from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 8) for pavement maintenance. Detours: Drivers can consider using eastbound Chandler Boulevard to bypass closure. Alternate freeway routes include eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 in Tempe to reach eastbound Loop 202.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 in Northeast Phoenix closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 7) for lane striping work. The southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 51 also closed. Detours: Consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 at Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard and traveling south to Union Hills Drive to reach southbound SR 51.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Cooper and McQueen roads in the Southeast Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (Feb. 8) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Cooper Road closed (consider using the on-ramp at Gilbert Road). Note: Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 7). Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Dobson Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 8).
- Southbound Loop 303 off-ramp at US 60 (Grand Avenue) in the Surprise area closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 7) for striping work. Detour: Consider exiting southbound Loop 303 to eastbound Bell Road to reach Grand Avenue.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.