ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 6-9)

: Traffic can detour on northbound Loop 101 to westbound US 60 to reach I-10. Drivers also can consider using westbound Chandler Boulevard to bypass closure.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday

: Drivers can consider using eastbound Chandler Boulevard to bypass closure. Alternate freeway routes include eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 in Tempe to reach eastbound Loop 202.

from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday

between Interstate 10 and Loop 101

: Consider exiting eastbound Loop 101 at Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard and traveling south to Union Hills Drive to reach southbound SR 51.

The southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 51 also closed. Detours

from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday

Westbound Loop 202

(Santan Freeway)

narrowed

to two lanes

between Cooper and McQueen roads in the Southeast Valley

from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday

(Feb. 8) for widening project.

Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Cooper Road closed

(consider using the on-ramp at Gilbert Road).

Note

:

Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday