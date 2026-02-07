ADOT seeks public input as part of Enforcement and Compliance Division accreditation process

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) invites members of the public to provide feedback as part of the state law enforcement accreditation process for its Enforcement and Compliance Division (ECD), a specialized law enforcement and regulatory unit dedicated to transportation safety, compliance, and protecting Arizona’s roadways and transportation infrastructure.

A team of assessors from the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) will arrive on March 31, 2026, to examine all aspects of ADOT Enforcement and Compliance Division’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services. The Division must comply with 174 standards in order to receive four-year accreditation from the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP), the State of Arizona’s accrediting agency.

Feedback should be submitted directly to the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program no later than April 1, 2026, by visiting azleap.org/community-feedback. Comments should focus on ECD’s ability to meet the accreditation standards, which are available for review at azleap.org/about-aleap. Additional questions can be addressed to the Accreditation Director at [email protected].

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Arizona law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the ALEAP Commission, the governing body of ALEAP and the entity that decides on accreditation.

For more information regarding the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police, please visit azchiefsofpolice.org .

“ALEAP accreditation is a respected symbol of law enforcement excellence for Arizona agencies. It promotes accountability and integrity while reducing liability and increasing public trust in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community challenges,” ECD Director Daniel Lugo said.

Director Lugo emphasized that public input is crucial to this process and to ensuring that the Enforcement and Compliance Division continues to serve Arizona in a safe, ethical and effective manner.

ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division, which includes approximately 150 sworn police officers, is responsible for enforcing transportation-related laws, with a primary focus on commercial vehicle safety, motor carrier compliance and protecting Arizona’s transportation infrastructure.

In addition, investigators assigned to the Enforcement and Compliance Division’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) conduct investigations into credential and title fraud, identify theft, dealer irregularities and similar offenses. The division works statewide to promote safe and legal traffic on Arizona’s roadways. For more information on ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division please visit azdot.gov/enforcement.