HIEMA – NEWS RELEASE – ALL CLEAR-TSUNAMI THREAT

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

ALL CLEAR: TSUNAMI THREAT HAS PASSED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 2025-010

July 30, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) announces that the tsunami threat, initially raised during the evening, has been officially lifted. After extensive discussions and monitoring with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), we are pleased to report that conditions have stabilized, and there is no longer any risk of a tsunami affecting our state. As a result, the Advisory has been formally canceled.

While HIEMA issues an all-clear, we remind the public that all counties will continue to conduct assessments to ensure community safety. We urge residents to exercise caution and follow any county directives as ocean activities resume, ensuring the safety of all individuals on or near local waters.

# # #

Contact:

Kīelekū Amundson

Communications Director

Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522

Email: [email protected]