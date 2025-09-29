Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green and U.S. Army Secretary Driscoll Announce Statement of Principles

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN AND U.S. ARMY SECRETARY DRISCOLL ANNOUNCE STATEMENT OF PRINCIPLES



September 29, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll announced today that the state of Hawaiʻi and the U.S. Army have established a non-binding Statement of Principles on land use and areas of mutual benefit to the people of Hawaiʻi. This reflects a shared understanding of how the state and Army will continue discussions on protecting lands and supporting national security.

Governor Green emphasized that the statement represents a starting point rather than a binding agreement. “This is not a contract. It is a framework. It gives us a way to keep the conversation going and to show respect for both sides. Most importantly, it gives the people of Hawaiʻi a voice in shaping what this process delivers for our communities.”

The Statement of Principles highlights that the state of Hawai‘i and the Army will continue to discuss the following areas:

Considering options to return land to the state of Hawai‘i;

Exploring ways to clean up unexploded ordnance and improve stewardship;

Discussing federal support for housing, infrastructure and energy;

Recognizing Hawaiʻi’s role in national security and the importance of the local communities and culture.

“The military and our country needs Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi must also protect its land and culture. This Statement of Principles shows we can and will do both,” said Governor Green. “It opens the door for meaningful discussions about returning some areas for community use, clearing unexploded ordnance, as well as federal support for infrastructure, housing and the environment. It also recognizes that Hawaiʻi is central to security in the Pacific and for our nation.”

Governor Green and Secretary Driscoll anticipate working toward a Memorandum of Understanding by the end of this year, with the goal of outlining clear parameters for a suitable land arrangement and addressing the issues most important for Hawaiʻi’s communities.

Governor Green also encouraged residents to share their constructive ideas on how federal support can best serve Hawaiʻi’s future. For more information and to submit ideas, please visit Engage.Hawaiʻi.gov.

Photos, courtesy of the Office of the Governor, can be found here.

