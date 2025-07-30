Turning Up the Volume on Female Empowerment: Paul Oakenfold Joins the Movement

Global DJ Icon Paul Oakenfold Joins Forces with Justice for Women International to Champion Female Empowerment Through Music and Poetry

This project is deeply personal. Music can spark change, and this album was created to give voice to stories that need to be heard.” — Paul Oakenfold

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned DJ and music producer Paul Oakenfold is once again using his artistry for a higher cause—this time, in support of Justice for Women International, a leading organization advocating for the protection, freedom, and dignity of women worldwide.In an impassioned new project, Oakenfold collaborated with acclaimed producer Mally Mall and humanitarian, lyricist, and creative force Daphna Ziman, producing a groundbreaking album that fuses spoken word poetry with immersive soundscapes. The poems—written and recited by Ziman herself—resonate with raw emotion, capturing the pain, resilience, and triumph of women who have faced injustice.Among the highlights of the album is the single " Humanity ." The powerful track has already caught the attention of legendary artist Chaka Khan , who posted on social media describing it as “a powerful song that calls for unity, compassion, and healing.”"I've always supported Justice for Women International," said Oakenfold. "I've been working with Daphna for a few years now, supporting and understanding her and her company's efforts to extinguish economical, emotional, and physical violence against women. This project is deeply personal. Music can spark change, and this album was created to give voice to stories that need to be heard."This isn't the first time the three creatives have come together in service of social impact. Their latest venture continues a tradition of using artistic collaboration to raise awareness about gender-based violence and systemic inequality. With Oakenfold’s signature sonic storytelling, Mally Mall’s bold production, and Ziman’s soul-stirring poetry, the album is already generating buzz as an audio revolution—a call to action that is both intimate and universal.Oakenfold, a titan of the global music scene, has long been a champion of powerful female voices in the entertainment industry. From global festivals to studio sessions, he has consistently partnered with women who are breaking barriers and rewriting narratives in music and beyond.The album, set for release later this year, will benefit Justice for Women International, with proceeds going directly toward the organization's legal, psychological, and humanitarian aid efforts across the globe.About Justice for Women InternationalJustice for Women International is a nonprofit organization committed to fighting for the rights and freedom of women worldwide. Through legal advocacy, support services, and global campaigns, the organization works to end exploitation and violence against women while empowering survivors to reclaim their voices.

