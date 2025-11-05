LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rescue Train Celebrates Two Decades of Saving Animal Lives with 20th Annual “Race for the Rescues”On Saturday, November 15, 2025, The Rescue Train proudly presents the 20th Annual Race for the Rescues at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena. What began in 2005 as a grassroots effort has grown into one of Southern California’s most impactful animal welfare fundraisers, raising more than $6.5 million to date and giving thousands of homeless dogs, cats and horses another chance.This year is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of 20 years of lifesaving impact. With shelters across the region facing critical overcrowding, Race for the Rescues continues to unite the community at a moment when support is needed most.Event DetailsWHO: Families, animal lovers, rescue advocates, and supporters of all agesWHAT: A milestone 20th-anniversary celebration featuring:5K Run/Walk1K Dog WalkVirtual “Couch Potato” race for at-home supportersAdoption fair, vendor marketplace, kids’ activities, and live entertainmentWHEN: Saturday, November 15, 2025Registration opens at 7:00 a.m. | The race begins at 8:30 a.m.WHERE: The Rose Bowl, Area H1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103Why This Year Matters“For 20 years, Race for the Rescues has been a lifeline for animals in need,” says Lisa Young, Executive Director of The Rescue Train. “This milestone year is a tribute to the countless lives saved and the community that has made it possible. Every runner, walker, donor, and volunteer has helped us create a legacy of compassion—and together, we’re building the future of animal welfare.”2025 HighlightsCelebrate the 20th anniversary of Race for the RescuesOfficial race t-shirt, anniversary finisher medal, and fundraising prizesAdoptable pets featured in the Rockin’ Adoption ShowVendor expo with unique products and rescue-focused partnersAwards for top fundraisers and fastest racersHosted by Matt Nelson from WeRateDogs & 15/10 FoundationAppearance by the Lakers GirlsFamily-friendly entertainment, music, and more2025 Benefiting PartnersAnimal Guardians Horse Rescue, The Animal Relief Fund, Angel City Pit Bulls, Better Together Forever, FurEver Companions Cat Rescue Inc., German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County, Hollywood Rescue Grooming, K9 Youth Alliance, One Dane At A Time, Pup Culture Rescue, Santé D’Or, Southern California Labrador Retriever Rescue, The Cat Posse, The Rescue Train, and Queen’s Best Stumpy Dog Rescue.Sponsors15/10 Foundation, ACCESS - Specialty Animals Hospital, Cuddly, Cure, Dogtopia, Fera Pets, Full Moon, Hollywood Grooming, Iron Method, Jax & Bones, Michelson Found Animals, Noho Orthodontics, Off The Leash, Pawsitive MGMT, Smooth Movers, Squeeze Massage, Tatone Group, The Rescue Train, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and US Bank.Register or Donate TodayBe a part of this historic milestone and help make a difference for our furry friends in need. Register, donate, or learn more at racefortherescues.org . You can also follow us on socials, @racefortherescues About The Rescue TrainFounded in Los Angeles in 2005, The Rescue Train is a no-kill animal welfare organization whose top priority is providing mobile spay/neuter services to the most vulnerable animals in Los Angeles. Through its mobile spay/neuter clinic—as well as its Rescue & Rehome program, Keep Your Pet Project shelter intervention program, pet food pantry, and community partnerships—it is dedicated to ending animal suffering and reducing pet overpopulation in innovative and impactful ways. Over the last 20 years, The Rescue Train has become a leader in lifesaving efforts, building a legacy of compassion and hope for Southern California’s animals.

