Olympics-Themed Event At LA Coliseum: An Experience For Dogs and Their Humans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawsitive MGMT is excited to announce "Pawlympics," taking place at the iconic LA Coliseum on June 30, 2024. This historic event marks the first time the venue will host a dog-centric, Olympics-inspired celebration. Featuring friendly competitions, photo-centric activities, and a meet-up for dog lovers, Pawlympics promises an unforgettable day of fun, laughter, and bonding for both dogs and their humans.

The event will feature a variety of exciting games and activities, including:

Pawlympics Race: Friendly races that test speed and agility.
Barkdancing: Show off your dog's best dance moves.
Nosework Maze: Navigate through fun and challenging pathways.
Snooze Fest: A relaxing area for dogs and their humans to rest.
Eat Sleep Play Repeat (ESPR) Zone: Live coverage of the games providing expert analysis, commentary, and entertainment.
Off-leash Park & Itty Bitty Park
Refresh Room
Thank You, Love You Room
French Market: To honor the Olympic games in Paris.

In addition to these activities, there will be pet portraits, professional pet photography, and vendors offering mindful, dog-related products.

This heartwarming event is a place for dog lovers to connect, raise awareness for animal rescues, and give back to the community. Adoption opportunities will be provided by DaisyLu Ranch and Lovejoy Foundation.

Sponsors include Bobs from Skechers, Ziwi Pets, Bibim Paws, Fera Pets, Jaspet, Snoop Doggie Doggs, and The Animal List.

