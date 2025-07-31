Reco Achieves Milestone with 200+ SaaS App Integrations, Cementing Position as Most Comprehensive SaaS Security Platform

Reco Dynamic SaaS Security

Cursor AI Code Editor Becomes 200th Integration as Reco Leads Market in AI Governance Coverage Across Enterprise SaaS Ecosystems

When a customer told us they needed Cursor support we had it integrated within days. This speed is essential when businesses can't wait quarters for security coverage of mission-critical applications.” — Gal Nakash, CPO & Cofounder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco , the leading Dynamic SaaS Security Platform, today announced it has reached a major industry milestone by surpassing 200 SaaS application integrations – more than any other SaaS security solution in the market. The achievement was marked by the integration of Cursor, the popular AI-powered code editor, as the platform's 200th supported application, highlighting Reco's commitment to staying ahead of rapidly evolving enterprise software adoption.This milestone reinforces Reco's position as the industry leader in SaaS security coverage at a time when organizations are struggling to maintain visibility and control over their expanding SaaS ecosystems. With enterprises using an average of more than 500 SaaS applications, many operating in shadow IT environments, Reco's comprehensive coverage provides unprecedented visibility into the complete SaaS landscape.Unmatched Integration Speed and CoverageReco's SaaS App Factory ™ technology enables the platform to add 2-3 new integrations weekly – a pace unmatched by competitors who typically require months to support new applications. This capability proved critical for organizations needing immediate coverage for emerging tools like Cursor, which has gained rapid adoption in development teams."When a customer told us they needed Cursor support during a demo, we had it integrated within days," noted Gal Nakash, Reco CPO & Cofounder. "This speed is essential when businesses can't wait quarters for security coverage of mission-critical applications."Addressing the AI Governance ChallengeThe 200+ integration milestone comes as organizations face mounting pressure to govern AI usage across their SaaS environments. Recent data shows that 91% of AI tools operate without IT oversight, while 8.5% of employee AI prompts contain sensitive business information creating significant compliance and security risks."Reaching 200+ integrations isn't just about numbers, it's about providing complete coverage for the dynamic reality of modern enterprise environments," said Ofer Klein, Reco CEO and Cofounder. "As organizations rapidly adopt AI-powered tools like Cursor, they need security solutions that can discover, assess, and govern these applications from day one, not months later."Industry's Only Comprehensive SaaS AI Governance SolutionReco's platform delivers the industry's most advanced SaaS AI Governance capabilities, providing organizations with complete oversight of AI usage across their entire SaaS ecosystem. The platform uniquely identifies and secures:- Shadow AI Discovery: Automatically detects AI tools, agents, and copilots across environments, including personal ChatGPT usage and embedded AI features- AI-Powered SaaS Applications: Governs AI features within existing business applications like Salesforce Einstein, Microsoft Copilot, and Zoom's AI capabilities- Cross-Platform AI Policy Enforcement: Applies consistent governance policies across the entire SaaS stack- AI Data Flow Protection: Prevents sensitive data from flowing inappropriately to AI models and training sets- Compliance-Ready AI Adoption: Ensures AI tool deployment meets regulatory requirements including GDPR, HIPAA, and SOXIndustry Recognition and GrowthThe 200+ integration milestone reflects Reco's rapid growth and industry recognition. The platform now protects over 2 million users across enterprise customers and supports 20+ compliance frameworks for AI governance. Organizations using Reco report an 85% reduction in compliance-related security incidents and save over 500 hours annually on AI compliance audits.About Reco‍Reco is the leader in Dynamic SaaS Security, the only approach that eliminates the SaaS Security Gap. The platform secures SaaS at every stage of its lifecycle through app discovery, posture management, identity and AI governance, and threat detection. Powered by the proprietary SaaS App Factory™ and Knowledge Graph, Reco supports 200+ applications and protects over 2 million users worldwide across some of the most trusted brands in the Fortune 100 and S&P 500.For more information about Reco's SaaS AI Governance capabilities, visit reco.ai or request a demo to discover your complete AI landscape in minutes.

