ZD Stucco Repair Repairs Hidden Water Damage Beneath Seemingly Clean Walls in Cresskill Community

Before and after restoration of the house in Cresskill NJ ZD Stucco Repair staff working on repairing the rotted plywood in the stucco system Before and after opening the stucco system

ZD Stucco Repair uncovers hidden moisture issues during proactive repairs in Cresskill, helping homeowners restore and protect the value of their homes.

The plywood beneath the stucco had rotted in multiple homes, mainly due to poor water protection practices during the original construction.” — Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair

CRESSKILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as routine stucco repairs turned into a much deeper issue for ZD Stucco Repair , a local stucco contractor, who recently completed the first phase of a critical restoration project in a Cresskill community of more than 50 homes, all built in 1999. The job was supposed to focus on exterior features, primarily bay windows and chimneys, but it quickly revealed something much worse hidden beneath the surface: rotted plywood and water damage.From the outside, the homes looked fine with only minor to no cracking. Nothing alarming. But once the stucco was removed, the crew found long-term water intrusion , trapped behind walls for years. The underlying wood was soaked and deteriorating.The root cause? Improperly sealed windows. Without effective moisture barriers or proper flashing during the original construction, water had slowly seeped into the structure.“The plywood beneath the stucco had rotted in multiple homes, mainly due to poor water protection practices during the original construction,” said Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair.Once exposed, the ZD team moved fast. All compromised stucco and rotted plywood were removed. Every damaged section was replaced with new plywood which would provide structural support to the stucco system. The crews then installed a modern moisture protection system which used a breathable water membrane.Over that, they applied a cement board layer. A base coat was layered over the board, reinforced with fiberglass mesh to add durability and resist future cracking. A final stucco coat was applied to blend with the existing exterior, making the repairs virtually invisible.But the upgrade didn’t stop there. Each damaged section was painted using a premium-grade elastomeric coating . This flexible, weatherproof paint not only blends with the existing paint but also creates a breathable seal to protect the home from water and UV damage long-term. Each repaired home now includes a 5-year workmanship warranty to guarantee the stucco work will last.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.