Andrew The Home Buyer Announces Nationwide Expansion

Andrew Draayer, co-founder of Andrew The Home Buyer

Partnership in South Carolina marks company’s fifth new location in five years

You can’t value a home just by looking at spreadsheets. The look and feel matters, which requires local expertise.” — Andrew Draayer

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona real-estate investment firm Andrew The Home Buyer is expanding nationwide with a new partnership launching in South Carolina — marking the company’s fifth U.S. state of operation in just five years. The firm’s initial focus will be on Charleston, its first foray into a small-market city.

Headquartered in Chandler, Andrew The Home Buyer pays cash for single-family homes in Arizona, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, and now South Carolina.

Owner and founder Andrew Draayer said the expansion to Charleston marks a new phase in the company’s growth strategy, aimed at testing its highly efficient, partner-based model in smaller markets.

“All of our existing locations are very large markets — Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, and major cities in Florida,” Draayer said. “Charleston is smaller but the market is exciting, with total home sales up 17% since last year. We were approached by trusted real estate investors there who wanted to partner with us. The timing and fit felt right.”

Andrew The Home Buyer has already started closing sales since opening in South Carolina. “We’re building smart and sustainably,” Draayer said.

Unlike competitors that have expanded aggressively and struggled, Draayer said his company is focused on lean growth, strong local partnerships, and boots-on-the-ground, human-based knowledge — rather than relying on data and algorithms.

“We’ve watched companies like Opendoor and Offerpad crash because they prioritized scale over profitability and tried to be tech companies instead of real-estate companies,” Draayer said. “We believe you can’t value a home just by looking at spreadsheets. The look and feel matters, and that requires local expertise.”

In Charleston, Andrew The Home Buyer has partnered with seasoned local investors who share the company’s values and deep understanding of the regional market. As with previous expansions, Andrew The Home Buyer will operate from existing offices with one to two team members on the ground initially, and adding staff as needed as sales grow.

Draayer sees the Charleston move as part of a larger plan to widen its national footprint — with a mix of large and small markets to hedge against fluctuations in any one area. “Arizona is incredibly competitive, so we’re diversifying intentionally, coast to coast,” he said.

“We’re already growing faster than most of our competitors because we run lean and stay disciplined,” Draayer added. “We’re not afraid to take our time in a new market. Charleston is a small test, but it’s one we’re excited about.”

For more information, visit www.andrewthehomebuyer.com.

About Andrew The Home Buyer:

Founded in Chandler, Ariz., Andrew The Home Buyer is a real estate investment firm specializing in fast, hassle-free home buying. With operations in five states and growing, ATHB combines local expertise with efficient business practices to deliver reliable solutions for homeowners looking to sell.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.