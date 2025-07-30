Daryl Ellis Recognized For The Fourth Consecutive Year On Forbes' Best-In-State Of Top Financial Security Professionals

Daryl Ellis Forbes Best In State

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daryl Ellis of Ellis Insurance and Financial Group has once again been named to the Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list for 2025—marking his fourth consecutive year receiving this honor.This continued recognition reflects the consistent dedication Daryl brings to clients throughout Louisiana and beyond. With more than 50 years of combined experience across the firm, Ellis Insurance and Financial Group is committed to enhancing clients’ quality of life. Their mission is simple: to help individuals, families, business owners, and professionals stop worrying about the here and now so they can confidently focus on the future..Daryl’s work centers on helping clients clarify their goals and build financial plans aligned with their retirement vision. Known for being proactive and highly responsive, Daryl takes pride in staying ahead of industry trends and anticipating client needs—often before they arise. “I was just about to call you,” is a phrase he hears often and values deeply.He joined the New York Life family in 1995, following his father’s legacy and his own calling to serve others. Daryl is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy, and a proud alumnus of Louisiana State University. He is also a member agent of The Nautilus Group*, a resource for estate and business planning available exclusively to a select group of New York Life agents.Daryl lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with his family and remains committed to helping clients navigate their financial lives with clarity, strategy, and peace of mind.Gordon D. Ellis, Jr CLU, ChFCand Daryl R. Ellis, CFP, CAP, Registered Representatives offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, A Licensed Insurance Agency. 8280 YMCA Plaza Drive, Building 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70810, 225- 925-8312. *Financial Advisors offering Investment Advisory Services through Eagle Strategies LLC, A Registered Investment Adviser. NYLIFE Securities and Eagle Strategies are New York Life companies. Ellis Insurance & Financial Group is not owned or operated by NYLIFE Securities LLC or its Affiliates.Data provided by SHOOKResearch, LLC. Data as of 12/31/24.Source: Forbes.com (July, 2025).Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings, which are determined independently (see methodology). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual and in-person interviews to measure best practices, service models, planning services, team structures and expertise, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management, sales figures and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions; individuals must choose the right FSP based on their unique needs and circumstances. SHOOK’s research, rankings and opinions are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com . SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

