SODOG® Launches Groundbreaking Animated Series Starring King Moore to Champion Emotional Intelligence for Kids

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoDog™️, the emotionally intelligent platform for kids, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new animated series starring rising star King Moore. This unique show brings the SoDog mission to life through storytelling — nurturing empathy, resilience, and emotional expression in children aged 6–12.The series follows a young boy and his loyal, emotionally intelligent puppy companion, SoDog. Together, they explore the challenges of everyday life — from school stress to family change — and learn to name, understand, and work through big emotions in healthy ways.“We believe emotional growth begins with safe, guided conversations,” said SoDog founder Nataliya Melikhov. “This series makes those conversations joyful, relatable, and accessible to every child.”A Safe, Meaningful Alternative to Passive Screen TimeUnlike most animated shows, the SoDog series is intentionally designed to spark parent-child conversations and emotional awareness. Episodes are short (under 5 minutes), ad-free, and screen-light — optimized for mobile devices and shared viewing.The stories feature gentle humor, colorful visuals, and heartwarming moments grounded in psychology and evidence-based learning models, including CASEL and the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.Why It WorksSoDog’s stories tap into proven techniques in child development:Symbolic storytelling that helps children externalize and process complex emotions.Empathic modeling, where characters demonstrate kindness, reflection, and emotional regulation.Repetition and ritual, using familiar narrative structures to build confidence and understanding.Privacy First: No Ads, No TrackingSoDog’s commitment to families goes beyond storytelling. The app and animated content are built with strict data privacy standards: no personal data collection, no advertising, and no third-party tracking. Just safe, emotionally nourishing content parents can trust.A Natural Extension of the SoDog PlatformThe animated series expands SoDog’s core emotional learning model into a visual format — deepening the experience for kids who already use the app and creating a welcoming on-ramp for new families exploring emotionally intelligent screen time.Watch the series and discover the world of SoDog — where children don’t just watch, they grow.👉 To view the SoDog animated series or learn more about our Indiegogo campaign, visit sodog.app or indiegogo.com/projects/sodog

SoDog™ is the first emotionally intelligent AI companion for kids 6+. Support us on Indiegogo and invest in a future where tech helps children grow with empathy

