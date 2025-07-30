Helsinki+50 discussions will contribute to building a vision for the OSCE

HELSINKI, 30 July 2025 – The Helsinki+50 Discussions on the Future of the OSCE will take place on 1 August 2025 at Finlandia Hall in Helsinki. The Discussions, conducted in connection with the Helsinki+50 Conference, bring together all participating States, partner countries, and representatives of civil society.

The aim of the discussions is to provide a platform for open reflection and to contribute to strengthening the respect for the foundations of European security and to building a vision for the OSCE.

“Throughout this anniversary year, the OSCE has clearly reaffirmed its commitment to the Helsinki principles. Finland has called for strengthening the OSCE to ensure it is equipped to meet tomorrow’s challenges. We have involved the civil society in the discussions on how to do this, also considering that all ten Helsinki principles are being blatantly violated by Russian Federation,” said the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen.

The process started with small group discussions at Ambassadorial level in Vienna in April 2025.The conclusions of those discussions will form the basis for the deliberations on 1 August, which in turn will be reported at the Ministerial Council of the OSCE in December 2025.

More information

Toni Sandell

Spokesperson and Deputy Head of the Task Force for the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship 2025

Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland

Tel. +358 295 350 748, toni.sandell@gov.fi