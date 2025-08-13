ODIHR observers to Moldova’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Friday
What:
- An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities
Who:
- Ambassador Jillian Stirk, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission
When:
- 11:00 local time (GMT +3) on 15 August 2025
Where:
- Summit Events & Conference Center, Red Room, 49/3 Tighina Street, Chişinău
Registration:
- No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken
For more details, contact:
Egor Tilpunov, Media Analyst with the Election Observation Mission: Egor.Tilpunov@odihr.md or +373 69 805 126
Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: Katya.Andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266
