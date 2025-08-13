Submit Release
ODIHR observers to Moldova’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Friday

CHIŞINĂU, 13 August 2025 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova on Friday 15 August.

What: 

  • An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities

Who: 

  • Ambassador Jillian Stirk, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

When: 

  • 11:00 local time (GMT +3) on 15 August 2025

Where:

  • Summit Events & Conference Center, Red Room, 49/3 Tighina Street, Chişinău

Registration:

  • No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken

For more details, contact:

Egor Tilpunov, Media Analyst with the Election Observation Mission: Egor.Tilpunov@odihr.md or +373 69 805 126

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: Katya.Andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266 

