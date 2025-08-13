ODIHR observers to Moldova’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Friday

CHIŞINĂU, 13 August 2025 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova on Friday 15 August. What: An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities Who: Ambassador Jillian Stirk, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission When: 11:00 local time (GMT +3) on 15 August 2025 Where: Summit Events & Conference Center, Red Room, 49/3 Tighina Street, Chişinău Registration: No registration is necessary, but only questions from journalists will be taken For more details, contact: Egor Tilpunov, Media Analyst with the Election Observation Mission: Egor.Tilpunov@odihr.md or +373 69 805 126 Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: Katya.Andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.