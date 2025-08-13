Strengthening Dialogue and Co-operation: OSCE Deputy Head Visits Zenica

ZENICA, 12 August 2025 - Zahid Movlazada, Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, visited Zenica for meetings with local authorities, religious community representatives, and civil society actors. The visit reaffirms the Mission’s commitment to promote inter-religious dialogue, environmental protection, gender equality, and transparent, accountable governance.

In a meeting with representatives of the Interreligious Chapter Zenica, Movlazada highlighted the Mission’s long-standing support for peace, mutual understanding, respect, and co-operation among religious communities across the country, particularly through the important work of the BiH Interreligious Council.

He also met with Samir Lemeš, President of Steering Board of the Eko Forum Zenica and the Aarhus Centre, where he recognized the important role of local environmental activists and civil society organizations in preserving natural resources and promoting sustainable development.

A meeting with Zenica-Doboj Canton Prime Minister Nezir Pivić focused on the Canton’s efforts to prevent gender-based violence and strengthen anti-corruption measures, important steps toward building a more just, more accountable and a more resilient society.

Finally, during his meeting with Zenica Mayor Fuad Kasumović, the Deputy Head praised the municipality’s support for inter-religious dialogue and gender mainstreaming at the community level.

“Supporting dialogue, transparency, equality, and environmental protection are not separate goals, they are interconnected pillars of a stable, democratic society that serves all citizens of the country,” said Zahid Movlazada. “We commend and will continue to support the efforts of local partners in Zenica who are actively working to advance these values.”

The OSCE Mission to BiH remains committed to promote inclusive and constructive dialogue, protect fundamental rights, and strengthen democratic institutions.