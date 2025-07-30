New LA Courts function allows remote appearance in multiple family law hearing

(Subscription required) Starting Aug. 4, L.A. County Superior Court will let attorneys remotely monitor and join multiple same-day family law hearings at Stanley Mosk Courthouse using the new Courtroom Broadcast feature.

