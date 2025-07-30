NEBRASKA, July 30 - CONTACT:

State Provides Resources to Assist in Recovery at Fremont Plant Explosion

LINCOLN, NE – The state of Nebraska is providing resources to assist in recovery operations at the Horizon Biofuels plant in Fremont. Three people, an adult and two children, have been missing since an explosion at the plant yesterday. A fire continues to burn at the structure.

Fourteen members of Nebraska Task Force One (NE-TF1) have been activated, including personnel with expertise in structural issues and a canine team. The group is also transporting equipment to the location that can be utilized should it become necessary. They will join other emergency response teams that remain on the scene, including multiple law enforcement and fire departments. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol continue to provide traffic control around the area. Representatives from the state Fire Marshal’s office are there as well.

Activation of NE-TF1 was authorized by Adjutant General Craig Strong, director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Nebraska’s Emergency Management Act allows for the deployment of resources in response to emergencies and disasters.

Gov. Jim Pillen expressed his deep appreciation to the numerous agencies that have responded since yesterday.

“This is obviously a difficult situation for the community and those first responders who are working diligently at the scene,” said Gov. Pillen. “Suzanne and I continue to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of those who were in the plant at the time of this tragic incident.”