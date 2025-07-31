Allied Partners Names Ronan Kearney President of Residential Management

Allied Partners brings a strong ownership perspective and an unwavering commitment to excellence in the select Manhattan condominiums and cooperatives we serve,” — Eric Hadar, CEO, Allied Partners.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Partners , a privately held real estate development and management firm with premier assets in New York and Miami, has appointed Ronan Kearney as President of Allied Partners Residential Management. A seasoned executive in high-end residential operations, Kearney steps into the role as New York’s ultra-luxury housing market continues to grow - alongside the rising demand for expert management of multimillion-dollar homes requiring precision, discretion, and white-glove service.He will oversee a portfolio of New York’s most prestigious and desirable addresses - properties recognized for their architectural significance, elite locations, and discerning residents. Each is operated with a tailored, hospitality-driven approach designed to meet the exacting standards of those who call them home. The firm currently manages more than $3 billion in residential assets across both owned and third-party buildings.“Allied Partners brings a strong ownership perspective and an unwavering commitment to excellence in the select Manhattan condominiums and cooperatives we serve,” said Eric Hadar, CEO of Allied Partners. “Our model is rooted in a deep understanding of elevated living, with a service philosophy that is proactive, personal, and precise. Ronan’s track record leading complex portfolios and high-performing teams - combined with his operational and hospitality expertise - reflects our vision for thoughtful, best-in-class management. We’re pleased to welcome him as a strategic addition to our leadership team.”Prior to joining Allied Partners, Kearney served as Senior Vice President at Beam Living, a Blackstone portfolio company, where he oversaw nearly 15,000 apartments and more than 450 team members. He was previously Senior Vice President and Head of National Property Management at Southern Land Company, a nationally recognized developer of luxury mixed-use communities. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Solow Realty and The Brodsky Organization, where, as Director of Management, he oversaw some of Manhattan’s most iconic residential properties.“Allied has assembled a deeply capable team, and I’m honored to help meet the rising demand for refined, high-touch management across Manhattan’s expanding landscape of ultra-luxury residences,” said Kearney. “We’re building an alternative model - one grounded in hospitality, precision, and enduring partnership with boards and residents. In a market where no two buildings are alike, success depends on rejecting one-size-fits-all thinking and embracing the nuance of each community. I’m committed to setting a new benchmark for excellence - where service is anticipatory, trust is earned quietly, and pride is reflected in every detail.”Kearney holds an MBA from Binghamton University. He is a frequent contributor to industry publications, including Multifamily Executive Magazine, and recently spoke at the Multifamily Leadership Summit in Vail. He is also a 2025 cohort member of the Urban Land Institute New York NEXT program.ABOUT ALLIED PARTNERSFounded in 1993, Allied Partners is a privately held real estate investment, development, and asset management firm known for its disciplined, hands-on approach to complex, high-value real estate.The firm is vertically integrated and actively engaged in development, construction project management, and bespoke residential property management.Allied Partners’ current portfolio includes more than 50 properties valued in excess of $3 billion, spanning both owned and third-party managed residential and commercial assets in New York and Miami. Over the past three decades, the firm has earned a reputation for repositioning and redeveloping high-profile assets—having previously owned and operated such landmark Manhattan properties as Citigroup Center (600 Lexington Avenue), the LVMH Building (1 East 57th Street), and The Brill Building (1519 Broadway).In Miami, Allied Partners’ ongoing holdings include 400 Collins Avenue and The Savoy Hotel (425 Ocean Drive).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.