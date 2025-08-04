Monterey College of Law Achieves WASC Accreditation

MCL 50th Logo Monterey College of Law Logo WASC Logo MCL - SLOCL - KCCL - ECL - Hybrid

Monterey College of Law, a nonprofit California Accredited Law School (CALS), is now accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

Congratulations to our entire MCL Community for the past, current, and future commitment to the high academic standards that are reflected in WASC recognition and accreditation.” — MCL President/CEO Lisa Sperow

SEASIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Trustees of Monterey College of Law (MCL) is very pleased to announce that the law school has been notified that the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) granted accreditation to MCL at its meeting on June 27, 2025. Monterey College of Law is now accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, 510.748.9001. The accreditation is to be applied retroactively to May 10, 2025, and the next accreditation visit is scheduled for Spring 2031. Incoming MCL chair of the board Barry Currier noted that, "We are very pleased with this decision to recognize MCL with six-year initial accreditation. It indicates to us that the Visiting Team and Commission appreciated the hard work of MCL's staff, faculty, and administrators to integrate the WASC standards to a very high level."Quoting from the Commission's notice to the law school, MCL was commended for . . . "its dedication to the advancement of the mission embraced by the entire MCL community; defining and distinguishing program learning outcomes for each of the three degrees offered and the involvement of faculty in the development of, and training in, these outcomes; developing and refining assessment tools and formalizing data collection processes to support the needs of students using aggregated and disaggregated data in both academic and student support services; and developing a data-informed financial model that allows the board and administration to analyze financial scenarios to evaluate, plan, and implement strategies to advance MCL’s financial sustainability."WASC accreditation is granted to the entire institution, not to individual departments or degree programs. Therefore, this accreditation also applies to Monterey College of Law's branch campuses, including San Luis Obispo College of Law, Kern County College of Law, Empire College of Law, and the MCL Online Hybrid program. In reaction to the exciting news, incoming new President and CEO Lisa Sperow said, "Congratulations to our entire MCL Community for the past, current, and future commitment to the high academic standards that are reflected in this recognition and accreditation."As stated by WASC, "The goal of accreditation is to ensure that institutions of higher education meet acceptable levels of quality. Voluntary, non-governmental, institutional accreditation as practiced by WSCUC and other accrediting commissions is a unique characteristic of American higher education. In many other countries, the maintenance of educational standards is a governmental function. In the United States, the federal Department of Education recognizes accrediting agencies that meet certain criteria, and that recognition carries with it both a mark of respect and access for their students to federal financial aid. Accreditation can be granted to public and private, non-profit and for-profit, and associates, bachelors, professional, and graduate degree-granting institutions. No institution in the United States is required to seek accreditation; however, because of the recognized benefits, most eligible institutions have sought to become accredited."MCL's Dean and Chief Academic Officer Elizabeth Xyr explained why this accreditation is important, stating, "WSCUC accreditation will help MCL in developing and sustaining effective educational programs while assuring the educational community and the general public that as an accredited institution, MCL has met and continues to meet high standards of quality and effectiveness. However, the work doesn't stop upon being granted accreditation." WASC included in its letter of notice, the reminder that, "In keeping with WSCUC values, Monterey College of Law should strive for ongoing improvement with adherence to all Standards of Accreditation to foster a learning environment that continuously strives for educational excellence and operational effectiveness. WSCUC is committed to an accreditation process that adds value to institutions while contributing to public accountability."Noting the more than three-year effort by the school to complete the initial accreditation process, the Commission commented, "The Commission wishes to express its appreciation for the extensive work that Monterey College of Law undertook in preparing for and supporting this accreditation review."Having achieved WASC accreditation is also an important step towards MCL being granted eligibility to apply for the Title IV Federal Guaranteed Student Loan Program. The law school has initiated this process, but will not know the result until the US Department of Education completes its review and approval of the law school's application.

